ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
مدير التحرير
صفاء نوار

كأس العالم

شاهد.. جماهير العالم تهنئ محمد صلاح بعيد ميلاده

السبت 16/يونيو/2018 - 04:46 ص
محمد صلاح
محمد صلاح
شريف سيد
أرسل العديد من المشجعين حول العالم التهنئة والتمنيات إلى نجم منتخب مصر وفريق ليفربول الإنجليزي محمد صلاح، وذلك بمناسبة عيد ميلاده الـ26.

وهتف بعض المشجعين باسم محمد صلاح أثناء حوار فضائية "روسيا اليوم" معهم في الأماكن المخصصة للجماهير في روسيا، التي تستضيف نهائيات كأس العالم 2018.

وشارك محمد صلاح في مباراة المنتخب المصري أمس الجمعة على دكة البدلاء، وذلك عقب عودته من الإصابة التي لحقت به في نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا على يد الدولي الإسباني سيرخيو راموس.

ترشيحاتنا

أيوب الحلقة الأخيرة .. زواج مصطفى شعبان من هنا الزاهد .. فيديو

كأس العالم.. كوستا يعود بـ اسبانيا ويتعادل امام البرتغال 2/2

فيفي عبده عن ارتفاع أسعار البنزين: الغلبان يمشي على رجليه.. فيديو

شوبير: عندنا وحش في حراسة مرمى مصر اسمه محمد الشناوي.. فيديو

شاهد.. جماهير العالم تهنئ محمد صلاح بعيد ميلاده

فيفي عبده: أنا تاريخ وتريند على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.. فيديو

منظم افتتاح كأس العالم يهون من شأن إشارة روبي وليامز البذيئة

كارثة.. الزيوت المهدرجة السبب الرئيسي للسرطان

نانسي عجرم تصل تركيا برفقة زوجها لإحياء حفل عيد الفطر

تناولي كوبا من هذا المشروب بعد الكعك مباشرة ليقضى على الإمساك والكرش

فيفي عبده تروي تفاصيل مقلب تسبب في طلاقها

مجلة باري ماتش الفرنسية: 10 أسباب تجعلك تحب محمد صلاح

ads

تعليقات فيسبوك

تعليقات صدى البلد

ads

ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

شاهد.. أبرز إطلالات للمحجبات على البحر

شاهد.. مران منتخب انجلترا استعدادا لتونس فى كأس العالم

اختاري إطلالة الميتالك خلال العيد .. صور

ذهول بين مشجعى مصر بعد تسجيل خمينيز هدف اوروجواي..صور

شاهد.. أكثر إطلالات النجمات جدلا خلال شهر رمضان

فيديو

فيفي عبده: نفسي أبقى وزيرة السياحة.. فيديو
فيفي عبده تروي تفاصيل مقلب تسبب في طلاقها
حضري فتة باللحم الحار للشيف الشربيني
فيفي عبده: متحركتش من بيتي السنة دي بسبب رامز جلال.. فيديو
هاني رمزي يضع روشتة الفوز على روسيا في المونديال.. فيديو

ﺗﺼﻮﻳﺖ

هل تؤيد مقترح استثمار أموال المعاشات بعيدا عن موازنة الدولة؟

هل تؤيد مقترح استثمار أموال المعاشات بعيدا عن موازنة الدولة؟