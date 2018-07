شاهد.. جزيرة جديدة تظهر في هاواي

#LeilaniEstatesEruption #KilaueaVolcano UPDATE: @USGSVolcanoes geologists spotted a tiny new island of lava has formed on the northernmost part of the ocean entry that was oozing lava just a few meters offshore ~20-30 ft in diameter https://t.co/Heuzbzu4jp @HawaiiNewsNow #HINews pic.twitter.com/wgUDCQDWIs