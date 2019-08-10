شاهد.. كاتدرائية بريطانية تستضيف زحلوقة حلزونية بارتفاع 50 قدما لجذب الزائرين

ويأمل صاحب الفكرة أن تكون التجربة فرصة للتفكير بشكل مختلف في البناء والحياة والله.
وكانت هذه فكرة كانون آندي براينت الذي قال إنها جاءت إليه بينما كان في رحلة إلى كنيسة سيستين في روما قبل عامين، حيث جعله السياح الذين يتوقون إلى رؤية سقف الكتدرائبة الشهير يجعله يتساءل كيف يمكن للناس الحصول على رؤية أفضل لسقفها.
ووفقا لرويترز، يمكن للزوار الاستمتاع بمناظر فريدة من الروعة المعمارية للمبنى قبل أن ينزلق على الزحلوقة مقابل 2 جنيه استرليني (2.42 دولار).
Whose coming to see us today?— Norwich Cathedral (@Nrw_Cathedral) August 9, 2019
The helter skelter (you might have heard about it) is open from 10 am.
But did you know as part of #SeeingItDifferently you can:
-Lie down and look up
-Take part in a trust trail
-Sit inside the word of God
-Walking Salvation tour and much more. pic.twitter.com/J8HvdpmHdu
Reflections Day2: “ Exciting & thrilling! I definitely saw the Cathedral differently.” & “ 59 years-my first time on a helter-skelter -what fun. Brilliant idea to bring people into this beautiful cathedral” & “Knowing Jesus is FUN!!” pic.twitter.com/a08DUdnwhC— Norwich Cathedral (@Nrw_Cathedral) August 9, 2019
Further Reflections Day2:— Norwich Cathedral (@Nrw_Cathedral) August 9, 2019
I’m 55
anxious & a bit breathless once at the top.
I give myself time,
people are kind.
A whoosh & enormous smile envelopes my face as I fly down.” pic.twitter.com/o8NSTWqwdM