شاهد.. كاتدرائية بريطانية تستضيف زحلوقة حلزونية بارتفاع 50 قدما لجذب الزائرين

السبت 10/أغسطس/2019 - 09:40 ص
زحلوقة حلزونية بارتفاع
زحلوقة حلزونية بارتفاع 50
آية جمعة
تستضيف كاتدرائية مدينة نورويش الإنجليزية، هذا الشهر ولمدة 10 أيام، زحلوقة حلزونية بطول 50 قدما لأعطاء فرصة للزائرين لتفحص سقفها الذي يعود للقرون الوسطى عن قرب، بحسب رويترز.

ويأمل صاحب الفكرة أن تكون التجربة فرصة للتفكير بشكل مختلف في البناء والحياة والله.

وكانت هذه فكرة كانون آندي براينت الذي قال إنها جاءت إليه بينما كان في رحلة إلى كنيسة سيستين في روما قبل عامين، حيث جعله السياح الذين يتوقون إلى رؤية سقف الكتدرائبة الشهير يجعله يتساءل كيف يمكن للناس الحصول على رؤية أفضل لسقفها.


ووفقا لرويترز، يمكن للزوار الاستمتاع بمناظر فريدة من الروعة المعمارية للمبنى قبل أن ينزلق على الزحلوقة مقابل 2 جنيه استرليني (2.42 دولار).













