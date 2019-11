تتمنى منح ابنتها الجنسية اللبنانية | ريا أبي راشد توجه رسالة لـ بيروت

View this post on Instagram

We are flying to Beirut on #independenceday & i am bracing myself to see Lebanon in this new and exciting era! 🇱🇧🇱🇧🇱🇧🇱🇧🇱🇧 So many changes have already started in the country and one of them could be that Lola, someday, should be able to have a Lebanese passport of her own. Because her mamy is Lebanese and not because her Daddy has to be! Sending all love to everyone on the streets throughout the country today See you soon! #لبنان #عيد_الاستقلال #لبنان_ينتقص