جنون.. أول تعليق من ميسي على أعمال الشغب في مباراة الأرجنتين والبرازيل |فيديو

This was what went down in yesterday Brazil 🇧🇷 vs Argentina 🇦🇷 match….



This rivalry is goated 👌👌



NYSC | Come to Chelsea | Kano | Babes | #GoPremium | Igbo | Christopher Nkunku Lisandro Martinez | Mr Bayo | Maldives | Twice as Tall | Yakubu | #SquidGameTheChallenge | Buju… pic.twitter.com/tz4s7SCTxS