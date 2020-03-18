AdvertisementS
محتشمة وأنيقة.. شقيقة هنا الزاهد تخطف الأنظار في أحدث جلسة تصوير

الأربعاء 18/مارس/2020 - 02:36 ص
شقيقة هنا الزاهد
شقيقة هنا الزاهد
حياة عبد العزيز
شاركت نور شقيقة الفنانة هنا الزاهد، مُتابعيها عبر حسابها على موقع تبادل الصور والفيديوهات إنستجرام، بصورة جديدة لها بإطلالة جذابة، من أحدث جلسة تصوير.

وتألقت شقيقة الفنانة هنا الزاهد خلال ظهورها ببدلة كلاسيكية محتشمة باللون الموف الفاتح ونسقت معها توب باللون الأبيض .

وخطفت  شقيقة الفنانة هنا الزاهد الأنظار بالتاتو على اليد، واستخدمت لمسات جمالية  بسيطة.

واعتمدت على تسريحة شعر بسيطة مع ترك خصلات شعرها المنسدل أعلى كتفيها، مع وضع به الاكسسوارات الملونة البسيطة.

وارتدت نور الزاهد نظارة شمسية على أحدث صيحات الموضة ، مع ساعة انيقة باللون الذهبي.

