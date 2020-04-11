بماسك وفوطة.. ريهام أيمن تفاجئ متابعيها بإطلالة غريبة على إنستجرام

View this post on Instagram

Taking care of your skin is a regular habbit. You need to commit to yourself, and to remain consistent! Neutrogena Skin Detox is a 3 step routine I've discovered that is very simple and goes a long way! It contains glycolic acid that detoxifies/purifies your skin without causing it to over dry. I'm starting a 10 day challenge with Neutrogena, follow @neutrogenaeg, stay tuned, and maybe even try them with me! You can find the product here: https://yodawy.app.link/2XK84iK1u5 Link in my bio. #10DayDetoxChallenge #GoBeyondCleansingDETOX!