صدى البلد

صدى البلد
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
مرأة

بماسك وفوطة.. ريهام أيمن تفاجئ متابعيها بإطلالة غريبة على إنستجرام

السبت 11/أبريل/2020 - 04:18 م
ريهام ايمن
ريهام ايمن
آية التيجي
نشرت الفنانة ريهام أيمن صورة لها عبر صفحتها الرسمية على إنستجرام، وقد ظهرت ريهام أيمن بإطلالة كاجول غريبة، وهو ما دفع متابعيها للتعبير عن حبهم الشديد لها.


وظهرت ريهام أيمن وهي ترتدي تيشرت كت باللون الأبيض، وعليه بنطال جينز باللون الثلجي، وهو ما ابرز من رشاقتها وانوثتها.

وربطت ريهام أيمن شعرها بفوطة باللون الأبيض ، وقامت بوضع ماسك باللون الأبيض على وجهها.

وأكملت ريهام ايمن  إطلالتها بارتداء الاكسسورات، حيث انها اختارت بعض الأساور على يديها، مع اختار قلادة بسيطة باللون الفضي.

وإليكم الصور التي تبرز تفاصيل إطلالتها..
