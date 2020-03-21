شاهد.. هنا شيحة تهنئ والدتها بمناسبة عيد الأم

View this post on Instagram

To my mom .. The amazing Nadia Zeitoun The woman who left everything she knew, her family, friends and country and came to Egypt with the love of her life my Dad ahmed shiha .. To create her own family and to raise four daughters with determination and tolerance that impressed everybody around her.. My mom fought so much and still is fighting .. U are the light in my life Mamy .. I wrote this piece for u and I believe that u deserve even more ❤️❤️❤️ Dear mamy: Today is the celebration of mother's day, and I'm so confused ... Where to begin ?? What to say ?? how to express my appreciation ?? My consideration ?? My devotion to you ?? Well I'll just start By saying ... Thank you mamy... I've been blessed by being your daughter, And having a mom like you ... You are the warm hand in a cold day ... You are the soft voice in a gloomy day .. You are my eyes when I'm blinded by emotions ... You are my wisdom when I'm driven by temptations ... You are my guardian angel when I'm surrounded by demons ... You are .... Mamy ... Thank you for every second you spent caring for me and still do !! Thank you for your never ending devotion that you still endure !! Never exhausted ... Never tired for me, A Although you ache from every spot but never too sick for me !! What a woman you are !! What a mom !! What a hero !! I only aim to be just a shadow of you .. What ever I say I can never come close to explain my feelings to you ... I just aim to say ... Thank you mamy for raising me the way you did ... For guiding me all the way ... For watching over me like u still do ... I love you doesn't come close to describe what I feel for you, To how I praise you, To how I look up to you.. To the things I dream to accomplish for you To how I still and always wait for your approval of me, of my life, My thoughts, My actions, Acknowledging me ... You are my reliance, My safety net, Always been, always will be ... Please forgive me .. For anything and everything ... I sometimes do foolish things, Say stupid things, sometimes even harsh things .. But I know u will forgive me ... You have a golden heart that never fails ... Thank you is not the word to say ...