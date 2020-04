بـ ملابس شتوية.. زوجة السقا تتزلج على الجليد.. صور

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes we get so caught in life that we forget that we don’t always have to be busy; we don’t always need to check our emails or rush to the next thing. We need to remind ourselves that’s it’s ok and absolutely necessary-to slow it all down. To take a break and enjoy nature.to turn of the tv and simply be together. To enjoy a game of cards and ask our kids, what they’re wandering about. To call our parents, watch sunrise, to enjoy the smell of a burning candle... we must never forget to enjoy the little things, because they are never as little as we think 💭 love u all my friends and family