بملابس رياضية.. نور اللبنانية تستعرض رشاقتها بـ ممارسة اليوجا

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been feeling a bit trapped in my own body recently, like I’m using it in a very limited way that is making me feel stuck. So I started #Yoga couple of weeks ago, and it unlocked a genuine joy for me 🧘🏻‍♀️ A little out of my comfort zone but in a fun way! It allowed me to move in ways I yearned to but never knew how or that it was even possible. I always felt “too late to start” to learn something new, especially in #sports! I’m very proud of myself and what I’ve learned.. Moral of the story, start now💪🏻 It’s never too late to start something new! #InternationalDayOfYoga #Namaste