أنيقة وجذابة.. هنا شيحة تبرز أنوثتها بالأسود

شاركت الفنانة هنا شيحة جمهورها بإطلالة أنيقة، عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي للصور والفيديوهات انستجرام.
وتألقت هنا شيحة مرتدية فستان باللون الأسود بتصميم مجسم وأكمام واسعة يبرز جمال أنوثتها، كما أنه أضفى عليها نوعا من الجمال والجذابية.
كما أنها أبرزت أناقتها بارتداء عقد كبير الحجم في الرقبة بألوان الاسود والبيج.
واعتمدت هنا شيحة على خصلات الشعر الأصفر الذهبي منسدلا بطريقة ناعمة أعلى الكتف.
ووضعت المكياج الجرئ المعتمد على اللون الأحمر الداكن في الشفاه، مع لمسات البلاشر، واختارت اللون الأحمر أيضا في طلاء الأظافر.
