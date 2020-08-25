AdvertisementS
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
مرأة

أنيقة وجذابة.. هنا شيحة تبرز أنوثتها بالأسود

الثلاثاء 25/أغسطس/2020 - 05:33 م
هنا شيحة
هنا شيحة
حياة عبد العزيز
شاركت الفنانة هنا شيحة جمهورها بإطلالة أنيقة، عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي للصور والفيديوهات انستجرام.

وتألقت هنا شيحة مرتدية فستان باللون الأسود بتصميم مجسم وأكمام واسعة يبرز جمال أنوثتها، كما أنه أضفى عليها نوعا من الجمال والجذابية.

كما أنها أبرزت أناقتها بارتداء عقد كبير الحجم في الرقبة بألوان الاسود والبيج.

واعتمدت هنا شيحة على خصلات الشعر الأصفر الذهبي منسدلا بطريقة ناعمة أعلى الكتف.

ووضعت المكياج الجرئ المعتمد على اللون الأحمر الداكن في الشفاه، مع لمسات البلاشر، واختارت اللون الأحمر أيضا في طلاء الأظافر.

We're pleased to announce that the ravishing @hanashiha has joined #MADCelebrity 🌟⠀ ⠀ Therefore, #MADSolutions is now exclusively serving as the official and sole management and representation agency for the star, and the only liaison for her in the media outlets and with production companies.

