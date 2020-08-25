أنيقة وجذابة.. هنا شيحة تبرز أنوثتها بالأسود

View this post on Instagram

We’re pleased to announce that the ravishing @hanashiha has joined #MADCelebrity 🌟⠀ ⠀ Therefore, #MADSolutions is now exclusively serving as the official and sole management and representation agency for the star, and the only liaison for her in the media outlets and with production companies.⠀ ⠀ For interviews, information, photos, confirmation of news or any type of communication (contracts, deals, endorsements...etc) with #HanaShiha, please contact us at 📧 [email protected] 📧 ⠀ ⠀ Follow Hana’s latest updates through her official social media pages. Kindly be informed that these are her only official pages:⠀ ⠀ Facebook: hanashiha.me⠀ Instagram: @hanashiha⠀ Twitter: hanashiha