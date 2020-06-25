AdvertisementS
AdvertisementS

ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
nabd app
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
AdvertisementS
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
Advertisements

منوعات

لابد ان يخضع للتجفيف.. طباخ يوضح الطريقة الصحيحة لطهى المشروم.. صور

الخميس 25/يونيو/2020 - 02:49 م
صدى البلد
Advertisements
مريم صليب
نشر أحد الطهاة في استراليا مقطع فيديو عبر حسابه على انستجرام يشير من خلاله إلى أننا نطهي فطر عيش الغراب " المشروم" بطريقة خاطئة . 

و حسب ما ورد في صحيفة " ميترو" ، أن الطاهي يوضح أن تناول المشروم و هو في حالة رطبة ليست الطريقة المثلى ، و لكن لابد ان يخضع للتجفيف من المياه على النار . 

كتب الطاهي عبر حسابه على إنستجرام أن معظمنا لا يطهو المشروم بطريقة صحيحة ، و أن الطريقة الجيدة هي وضعه على النار مع التقليب حتى تجف منه المياه و تضاف إليه البهرات و من ثم يتم تقليبه مرة آخرى لتجفيف المياه منه .

و أضاف الطاهي ، أنه يجب عليك تذوق الفطر بعد كل خطوة للتأكد أن نسيجه اصبح قويا و جفت منه الماء ، و تستمر في نفس الطريقة حتى تتأكد ان الماء تبخر تماما .

جدير بالذكر أن الطاهي أكد أنه يجب قلي الفطر في زيت الزيتون حتى يتحول إلى اللون البني الغامق بالإضافة إلى الخضروات التي ستقلب فيه و بعض النكهات كالثوم أو البصل أو الأعشاب الآخرى و يصبح بتلك الطريقة جاهز لتناوله . 
View this post on Instagram

Boil the mushrooms first. This statement created a bit of controversy when I told @lfizzlphillips the best way to cook mushrooms was to start off boiling them until they are perfectly cooked on this morning's @channel9 @thetodayshow weather. Here's the response video with a better, longer explainer why you would do such a wonderfully crazy thing when you've always been told not to wash and "NEVER LET THE MUSHROOM TOUCH THE WATER BEFORE COOKING" The basic method: You can do this all entirely on a high flame First, boil to perfection- you can keep adding water until this is achieved. Remember you can't over boil a mushroom because of their unique cellular structure. They will let their own water out so don't put too much water at once. When perfectly tender, let the water evaporate until the pan is basically dry Then add oil or fat and your aromatic stuff Quick saute or stir fry and season to taste with salt Thanks @natalie.ngyn and @fablefoodco Edit: some people have been asking me what mushrooms in cooking there. You can see some saffron milk caps and some wood blewits in the wok (yes I love to cook mushrooms in woks) and I am cutting up a slippery Jack that I have already peeled the slippery skin from the cap.

A post shared by Jim Fuller (@longtalltex88) on

Advertisements

الكلمات المفتاحية

موضوعات متعلقة

برسالة حب مؤثرة.. شاهد | أحدث ظهور لـ هنادي مهنى برفقة خطيبها الفنان أحمد خالد صالح

ذاكر معانا.. مراجعات «صدى البلد» في اللغة الإنجليزية للثانوية العامة

ذاكر معانا.. مراجعات «صدى البلد» في اللغة الإنجليزية «القصة» للثانوية العامة

ذاكر معانا.. «صدى البلد» ينشر مراجعة ليلة الامتحان في «اللغة الإنجليزية» للثانوية العامة

ترشيحاتنا

الحكومة: غلق الشواطئ ومنع الأفراح.. وصالات الألعاب تستقبل الرواد من 6 صباحا لـ 9 مساءً

اعتدت على معلم مصري.. تفاصيل الحكم على سيدة سعودية بالسجن فى الرياض

تخطف الأنظار .. ديالا مكي تبهر متابعها بإطلالة جديدة

مصاب بجلطة في المخ.. أشرف زكي يكشف لـ صدى البلد تطورات الحالة الصحية لـ عبد الله مشرف

طائرات عسكرية تركية تخترق المجال الجوي اليوناني.. صور

بسرعة رهيبة.. شاهد سيارة تسير على الماء وتخترق الرمال| فيديو

AdvertisementS

في ظل ارتفاع حالات الإصابة بكورونا.. الذهب ينخفض عن ذروة 8 سنوات

قرار جمهورى بعزل المستشار محمد صبرى نائب رئيس قضايا الدولة.. مستند

رئيس الوزراء: شعرت بالفخر بعد ما شاهدته من استعداد وكفاءة لوحدات القوات المسلحة

الحكومة: غلق الشواطئ ومنع الأفراح.. وصالات الألعاب تستقبل الرواد من 6 صباحا لـ 9 مساءً

رئيس الوزراء يحدد مواعيد استقبال رواد الأندية ومراكز الشباب والجيم .. تعرف عليها

بدون مكياج.. ياسمين صبري تشعل الـ سوشيال ميديا بصوة على الشاطئ

4 خطوات للاستعلام عن العلاوات الخمس لأصحاب المعاشات ومواعيد صرفها.. تعرف عليها

عزل نفسه.. دخول رئيس السنغال الحجر الصحي للاشتباه فى إصابته بكورونا

التعليم تضبط الطلاب المتورطين في تصوير ونشر امتحان الإنجليزى ثانوية عامة 2020 وتطبق عليهم القانون

إعلام حرب.. نشأت الديهي: هدفنا المحتوى الإعلامي وتطوير المنظومة.. فيديو

تداول امتحان الإنجليزى ثانوية عامة 2020 عبر صفحات الغش

التعليم تنفي تسريب امتحان إنجليزية الثانوية العامة.. وتشكر الجهات الأمنية على غلق الصفحات المثيرة للشائعات

ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

بـ قبعة غريبة.. سارة الشامي تخطف الأنظار بإطلالة كاجوال

مرض العصر.. أعراض خشونة الركبة وأسبابها

بنسبة 30 % .. فيروس كورونا يسبب مشاكل بالرئة حتى بعد التعافي