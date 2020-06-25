لابد ان يخضع للتجفيف.. طباخ يوضح الطريقة الصحيحة لطهى المشروم.. صور

View this post on Instagram

Boil the mushrooms first. This statement created a bit of controversy when I told @lfizzlphillips the best way to cook mushrooms was to start off boiling them until they are perfectly cooked on this morning's @channel9 @thetodayshow weather. Here's the response video with a better, longer explainer why you would do such a wonderfully crazy thing when you've always been told not to wash and "NEVER LET THE MUSHROOM TOUCH THE WATER BEFORE COOKING" The basic method: You can do this all entirely on a high flame First, boil to perfection- you can keep adding water until this is achieved. Remember you can't over boil a mushroom because of their unique cellular structure. They will let their own water out so don't put too much water at once. When perfectly tender, let the water evaporate until the pan is basically dry Then add oil or fat and your aromatic stuff Quick saute or stir fry and season to taste with salt Thanks @natalie.ngyn and @fablefoodco Edit: some people have been asking me what mushrooms in cooking there. You can see some saffron milk caps and some wood blewits in the wok (yes I love to cook mushrooms in woks) and I am cutting up a slippery Jack that I have already peeled the slippery skin from the cap.