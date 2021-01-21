ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

أخبار العالم

تحطم مروحية عسكرية أمريكية ومقتل 3 أشخاص.. فيديو

الخميس 21/يناير/2021 - 03:40 ص
تحطم مروحية عسكرية
تحطم مروحية عسكرية
شريف سيد
لقي 3 أشخاص مصرعهم، اليوم الخميس، عقب تحطم مروحية عسكرية أمريكية، في مدينة ميندون بنيويورك الأمريكية. 

وأفاد شهود العيان أنهم رأوا المروحية تحلق على ارتفاع منخفض للغاية، قبل أن تصطدم بالأرض. 

ونشر رواد موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر صورا وشريط فيديو لحظة هرع سيارات الإطفاء والدفاع المدني إلى المكان. 

فيما تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورا وشريط فيديو للمروحية عقب تحطمها. 
