تحطم مروحية عسكرية أمريكية ومقتل 3 أشخاص.. فيديو

لقي 3 أشخاص مصرعهم، اليوم الخميس، عقب تحطم مروحية عسكرية أمريكية، في مدينة ميندون بنيويورك الأمريكية.

وأفاد شهود العيان أنهم رأوا المروحية تحلق على ارتفاع منخفض للغاية، قبل أن تصطدم بالأرض.

ونشر رواد موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر صورا وشريط فيديو لحظة هرع سيارات الإطفاء والدفاع المدني إلى المكان.

فيما تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورا وشريط فيديو للمروحية عقب تحطمها.

Large first responder scene at W Bloomfield and Cheese Factory Rd. Road totally blocked off. Working to find out specifics right now. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/7nO2yy9kBw

Here on W.Bloomfield Rd and Cheesecake Factory Rd. Looking north down W. Bloomfield at scene of a crash further down the road. MSCO and local FDs reporting. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/D9Yatvdt5o