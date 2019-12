مأساة في دلهي .. مقتل 35 شخصا في حريق ضخم بـ الهند| فيديو

WATCH | #DelhiFire : At least 35 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out inside a factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi road early on Sunday. Follow LIVE UPDATES | https://t.co/fM9zxw4Yah pic.twitter.com/jfDXQhFu01

No lesson learnt from previous incidents of fire. The blame will be shifted on each other but it should stop. 35 workers killed in a fire incident in Central Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mjVL6TU4n7