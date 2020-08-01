يفضح السراج لثاني مرة.. عراب الخراب برنارد ليفي ينشر صورا جديدة من زيارته لليبيا

ونشر ليفي الصور على "تويتر" بعد صدور مقال له في صحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال" أمس الحمعة، تناول فيه "الكمين" - حسب وصفه - الذي نصبه له مسلحون نادوه بـ"الكلب اليهودي" وحاولوا مطاردته هو وفريقه، لولا تدخل قوات من وزارة الداخلية التابعة لحكومة الوفاق

وكتب ليفي أن الصورة تظهر ضباطا "ساعدوني في الإفلات والقيام بعملي"

وكانت حكومة الوفاق قد نفت سماحها لـ برنارد ليفي بالدخول الى ليبيا بعد موجة غضب اثيرت ضد رئيس حكومة الوفاق فايز السراج

« Disavowed », morons? Here is my story, in the Wall Street Journal, of the ambush in #Libya: Men armed with Kalashnikovs firing and chasing me and my team. Chants of “Jewish dog” in streets. Pictured here, the officers who helped me escape and do my work. https://t.co/rdIvXRhkMn