يفضح السراج لثاني مرة.. عراب الخراب برنارد ليفي ينشر صورا جديدة من زيارته لليبيا

« Disavowed », morons? Here is my story, in the Wall Street Journal, of the ambush in #Libya: Men armed with Kalashnikovs firing and chasing me and my team. Chants of “Jewish dog” in streets. Pictured here, the officers who helped me escape and do my work. https://t.co/rdIvXRhkMn— Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL) July 31, 2020
#Misrata. May 2011. Abdul Raouf frontline. It was the time when my country supported all #Libyans. And it was the time, too, when all Libyans were united. Nostalgia of this moment of brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/MUj0Hxk7cm— Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL) August 1, 2020
Ce que ressent un écrivain français qui se fait tirer dessus à balles réelles et traiter de «Jewish dog»? C’est ds Match de cette semaine. Mais aussi ailleurs. Vous verrez. Petite surprise que je réserve aux plus enragés de mes détracteurs. #Libye #misrata #tarhouna #LeptisMagna pic.twitter.com/12gLwQICMu— Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL) July 31, 2020
Eh oui! Je suis revenu en #Libye ! Malgré les menaces avant. Malgré l’embuscade pendant. Malgré les torrents de boue dont je savais qu’ils me seraient déversés, après, par les amis d’#Erdogan et #Poutine. Aussi difficile à intimider qu’à confiner : récit dans @ParisMatch. pic.twitter.com/9EkZK1mdc7— Bernard-Henri Lévy (@BHL) July 29, 2020