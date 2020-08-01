AdvertisementS
أخبار العالم

يفضح السراج لثاني مرة.. عراب الخراب برنارد ليفي ينشر صورا جديدة من زيارته لليبيا

السبت 01/أغسطس/2020 - 03:51 م
على صالح
نشر عراب الخراب المفكر الصهيوني برنارد ليفي اليوم السبت عبر حسابه على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر صورا جديدة له خلال زيارته الى ليبيا، لفت إلى أنها لعناصر من شرطة حكومة الوفاق لحمايته الأمنية .

ونشر ليفي الصور على "تويتر" بعد صدور مقال له في صحيفة "وول ستريت جورنال" أمس الحمعة، تناول فيه "الكمين" - حسب وصفه - الذي نصبه له مسلحون نادوه بـ"الكلب اليهودي" وحاولوا مطاردته هو وفريقه، لولا تدخل قوات من وزارة الداخلية التابعة لحكومة الوفاق 



وكتب ليفي أن الصورة تظهر ضباطا "ساعدوني في الإفلات والقيام بعملي"

وكانت حكومة الوفاق قد نفت سماحها لـ برنارد ليفي بالدخول الى ليبيا بعد موجة غضب اثيرت ضد رئيس حكومة الوفاق فايز السراج 

