رايا أبي راشد تظهر فى افتتاح فيلم Angry birds للأطفال بدبي

View this post on Instagram

Awesome premiere for @angrybirdsmovie in #Dubai with @empire_movies today! 🐥🐦🐓🦉🐤🦜🦃🦢🦅🐔 Thank youuu to my glamsquad! @azzafahmy for the jewelery @zeenazaki for the dress @jimmychoo for the shoes @sam_boutros for the gorgeous makeup @momo_cavalli for fun hair! #AngryBirds2Me #AngryBirdsMovie2 Released on Aug 8th