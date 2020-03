بنفس الملابس.. داليا البحيرى وابنتها يتألقان فى أحدث جلسة تصوير

View this post on Instagram

Aethereus my divine bond with my soul mate ❤️Qismat🥰Happy Mother’s Day not only to mothers but to all the gorgeous women out there who are Mothers by nature🥰 Styling @thevanityblog Photography @karimmedhat Makeup @byayasoliman Hair @alipandatoi Jewellery @nadinesherifjewellery Outfit @mula_eg a big thank you goes out to the amazing crew behind this shoot 🙏🏼you guys just rock💪🏼