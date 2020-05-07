AdvertisementS
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
فن

بمناسبة عيد ميلاد ابنتها.. ريهام أيمن تنشر عدة صور جديدة

الخميس 07/مايو/2020 - 12:48 م
ريهام ايمن
ريهام ايمن
سيد احمد
احتفلت الفنانة ريهام أيمن بعيد ميلاد ابنتها ليلى ونشرت عدة صور لها معها من خلال حسابها الشخصى على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتبادل الصور والفيديوهات "إنستجرام".

وحازت الصور على إعجاب عدد كبير من الجماهير، وجاءت التعليقات كالآتي:

مشاء الله - ايه القمر ده - كل سنة وهى طيبة 


يذكر أن ريهام أيمن، تزوجت من الفنان شريف رمزي في 15 مايو 2015، وكان أحدث أعمالها مسلسل
"العراف" مع الزعيم عادل إمام عام 2013.
