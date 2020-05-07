بمناسبة عيد ميلاد ابنتها.. ريهام أيمن تنشر عدة صور جديدة

احتفلت الفنانة ريهام أيمن بعيد ميلاد ابنتها ليلى ونشرت عدة صور لها معها من خلال حسابها الشخصى على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتبادل الصور والفيديوهات "إنستجرام".
وحازت الصور على إعجاب عدد كبير من الجماهير، وجاءت التعليقات كالآتي:
مشاء الله - ايه القمر ده - كل سنة وهى طيبة
يذكر أن ريهام أيمن، تزوجت من الفنان شريف رمزي في 15 مايو 2015، وكان أحدث أعمالها مسلسل
"العراف" مع الزعيم عادل إمام عام 2013.
View this post on Instagram
H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y L I L Y A 💕 Three 💗 it doesn’t seem real that you’re three! You’re so wise beyond your years, talented, funny, loving young sister! I love getting to know you more and more each and every day, and today I am thankful for the opportunity to know you as a three-year-old! You’re so sweet and growing into the best little girl, how lucky we are to call you our own. we love you so much 💗 Happy birthday sweet Lilya💓💓💓 #birthdaygirl#mom#daughter#3yearsold#loveyou#likemotherlikedaughter#lilyaramzy