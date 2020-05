مذيعة بريطانية تروي تجربتها بعد التوقف عن استخدام الشامبو 6 أسابيع.. فيديو

View this post on Instagram

I accept the #GBWchallenge & am inviting you and a friend to join me for a full day fashion makeover in London once we’re allowed to. We’ll be dinning at the incredible @fortydeanstreet and hitting the high street to get you looking Oscar ready in no time! . . @GreatBritishWin is raising much needed funds for our frontline heroes & those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus pandemic. Go to www.greatbritishwin.co.uk & donate for your to win this experience. . . All money raised will be split evenly between @mealsfortheNHS @refugecharity @Age_UK and @NHScharitiestogether . I challenge @Joe_Sugg @SJDooley and @NileRodgers to the #GBWchallenge to offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Great British public to win. Go big guys!