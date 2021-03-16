شاهد .. أول صور يتم التقاطها بكاميرا هاتف OnePlus 9 Pro قبل إطلاقه رسميا

Capture a world of wonder and beauty with the #OnePlus9Series and @Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. Coming March 23.— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 15, 2021
👉 https://t.co/poRMwhH6Pq pic.twitter.com/neZBbqIy0b
The #OnePlus9Series and @Hasselblad Camera for Mobile gives you the power to frame your memories with perfection. Coming March 23.— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 15, 2021
👉 https://t.co/poRMwhH6Pq pic.twitter.com/2cRIZDoFPQ
Take it wide. Go up close. You get to do it all with the #OnePlus9Series. Coming March 23. https://t.co/poRMwhH6Pq pic.twitter.com/O6Zuc2TmaJ— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 15, 2021
Broaden your horizon with the #OnePlus9Series Ultra-Wide Angle Camera. Coming March 23. https://t.co/poRMwhpvXS pic.twitter.com/5Nry5KfT4s— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 14, 2021
Broaden your horizon with the #OnePlus9Series Ultra-Wide Angle Camera. Coming March 23. https://t.co/poRMwhpvXS pic.twitter.com/5Nry5KfT4s— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 14, 2021