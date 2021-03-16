شاهد .. أول صور يتم التقاطها بكاميرا هاتف OnePlus 9 Pro قبل إطلاقه رسميا

كشفت تسريبات أول صور لكاميرا هاتف لهاتف OnePlus 9 Pro الذى سيتم إطلاقه ضمن هواتف OnePlus 9 حيث من المقرر أن يتم إطلاقها يوم 23 مارس المقبل، بالإضافة إلى صور جديدة للهاتف تعرض للمرة الأولى.

وبحسب موقع GSMArena فإن كاميرا هاتف OnePlus 9 Pro ستستطيع المنافسة وبقوة مع هواتف رائدة مثل هواتف آيفون 12 و هواتف سامسونج Galaxy S21 Ultra ، حيث تأتى الكاميرا من تصميم شركة Hasselblad مع تقنية DOL-HDR لتقديم تحسين كبير فى الإضاءة والألوان ، وتركيز متعدد الاتجاهات كامل البكسل، وتصوير فيديو بتقنية HDR، مع عدسة حرة الشكل وكاميرا بانورامية بمجال رؤية 140 وتقنية T-lens.





وستأتى هواتف OnePlus 9 بشاشة قياس 6.55 بوصة وبدقة +Full HD ومعدل تحديث 90 هرتز فى الثانية، فيما سيأتى هاتف Pro 9OnePlus بشاشة قياس 6.8 بوصة، وبدقة +QHD، مع معدل تحديث 120 هرتز فى الثانية.

ومن المتوقع بشكل كبير أن تعمل هواتف OnePlus 9 Pro بمعالج Snapdragon 888 من شركة كوالكوم، مع ذاكرة عشوائية تصل إلى 12 جيجابايت رام و256 جيجابايت من خيارات التخزين للمساحة الداخلية، ونظام Android 11 وWi-Fi 6.

وكانت أعلنت شركة وان بلس الصينية، أن هواتف OnePlus 9 ستصدر مع شواحن فى العلبة الرئيسية الخاصة بها، وهو أمر سيجعلها تتفوق على أى هواتف أخرى .





Capture a world of wonder and beauty with the #OnePlus9Series and @Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. Coming March 23.



👉 https://t.co/poRMwhH6Pq pic.twitter.com/neZBbqIy0b — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 15, 2021

The #OnePlus9Series and @Hasselblad Camera for Mobile gives you the power to frame your memories with perfection. Coming March 23.



👉 https://t.co/poRMwhH6Pq pic.twitter.com/2cRIZDoFPQ — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 15, 2021