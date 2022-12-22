عاجل
english EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري

فن

منها المغربي القفطان الأزرق.. تعرف على القائمة القصيرة لترشيحات الأوسكار 2023

الأوسكار
الأوسكار

أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور، المسئولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار منذ قليل قائمة ترشيحاتها القصيرة لأفضل الأعمال السينمائية التي صدرت خلال عام 2023.

 

تضم القوائم المعلنة الفئات الإبداعية للأعمال السينمائية الأبرز خلال عام 2022، قبل إعلان القوائم الكاملة للترشيحات يوم 24 يناير المقبل، وتوزيع الجوائز في حفل الأوسكار السنوي المقرر إقامته يوم 12 مارس بمسرح دولبي  بلوس أنجلوس. 

 

وفيما يلي القائمة القصيرة لترشيحات الأوسكار.

 

 

أفضل فيلم وثائقي

 

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

 

 

أفضل وثائقي قصير

 

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

 

 

أفضل فيلم دولي

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan (القفطان الأزرق – المغرب)

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

 

 

أفضل ماكياج وتصفيف شعر 

 

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

 

 

أفضل موسيقى تصويرية 

 

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

 

أفضل أغنية أصلية 

“Time” from Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” from Spirited

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Stand Up” from Till

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise

 

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

 

أفضل فيلم لايف أكشن قصير 

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

أفضل صوت 

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

 

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية 

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

 

 

الأوسكار أفلام الأوسكار القفطان الأزرق ترشيحات الأوسكار قوائم ترشيحات الأوسكار

ﺗﻔﻀﻴﻼﺕ اﻟﻘﺮاء

زيادة 15%.. مفآجات بالجملة تنتظر أصحاب المعاشات والموظفين بالعام الجديد

خدرها.. طبيب يعتدي على فتاة داخل عيادته بمدينة نصر

لن تسلم نفسها.. مفاجأة بشأن محاكمة منة شلبي وإحالتها للجنايات

لسوء الأحوال الجوية.. تعطيل الدراسة بالإسكندرية.. غداً

انفراد.. وقف القارئ محمد السلكاوي ورفع اسمه من الإذاعة بسبب الفيديو المسيء للقرآن

اللحمة بـ 115 جنيه .. ضخ كميات من السلع الرئيسية في الأسواق

الإفراج عن السلع وتطبيق منظومة المخاطر الشاملة.. تراجع كبير في الأسعار قريبا

بـ 500 جنيه وعائد ربع سنوي.. تعرف على شهادة استثمار البنك الأهلي

ترشيحاتنا

مكاسب جماعية لأسهم بورصة أمريكا

مرتضى منصور عن رفض رفع الحجز على أرصدة الزمالك: سنلجأ لمحكمة النقض

تراجع أسعار الذهب عالمياً.. وعيار21 يفقد 180 جنيهاً اليوم الخميس

دعاء المظلوم في جوف الليل.. 4 كلمات ليس بينها والسماء حجاب

بخطوات بسيطة.. كيف تحذف قصص فيسبوك Facebook Stories ؟

القبضة الأمينة في غرفة شركات السياحة تعيد مستحقات بـ 6 ملايين جنيه

ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

غادة عبد الرازق تتصدر تويتر بعد طلاقها من هيثم زنيتا

أقدم شفرة بالعالم وقصر إله أسطوري.. 10 اكتشافات أثرية مذهلة في 2022

أطعمة سحرية تساعد على إذابة دهون الكبد

3400 يورو .. حقيبة مي عمر تثير الجدل بسعر خرافي بالجنيه المصري

فيديو

أسطورة ميسي تقترب من الانتهاء وتوأمه الرقمي يستعد للانطلاق..ما القصة؟ "فيديوجراف"

مصانع بير السلم.. فيديو صادم بتصنيع كريم الاساس الاوريجينال

برشا.. كيف احتفلت التونسية رانيا التومي بحفل زفافها |فيديوجراف

الفنانة مروة عبد المنعم تظهر بملامح صادمة.. والجمهور: «عملت تجميل» |فيديوجراف

المزيد

ﻣﻘﺎﻻﺕ

نهى زكريا

شتاء أوروبا.. العين عليكِ يا مصر

أحمد آل علي

القمة الأمريكية ومكاسب القارة الاقتصادية

أحمد سالم

الغرب الذي أوجعته العباءة العربية

علي الرز

منعًا لظهور المهدي

نهال علام

عام من الإنجازات

نجاة عبدالرحمن

تداعيات الحرب الأوكرانية الروسية والأزمة الاقتصادية العالمية

د. صفوت عمارة

اللغة العربية يكفيها شرفًا أنها لغة القرآن الكريم

خالد الشناوي

حديث الذكريات

اﻟﻤﺰﻳﺪ