ساحة حرب في بيروت.. وقوات الأمن توجه تحذيرا شديد اللهجة للمتظاهرين.. فيديو وصور

Protesters were trying to reach Beirut's Martyrs Square.



Tear gas, water cannons used to disperse crowds.



Thinking of you, Beirut. Thinking of you, Lebanon. In solidarity 🇱🇧pic.twitter.com/oP6Xfd1ZBw#BeirutProtests #Beirut #LebanonProtests #Lebanon#لبنان__ينتفض #لبنان #بيروت