شاهد.. يسرا توجه رسالة غامضة إلى جمهورها

“If people don’t appreciate your work and don’t see you as a legend, you will never be a legend. You have to understand that you are working for people and that you have to be working to their expectations.”⠀ ⠀ @voguearabia’s special 3d anniversary cover. 🥳⠀ ⠀ Editor-in-Chief: @mrarnaut Photography: @hassanhajjaj_larache Style: @katieellentrotter and @lisajarvis_stylist Hair: @hairbysadek Makeup: @jofrostmakeup Art Accomplice: @ebonheath Production: @beats.love.lipstick and @1001prodsmarrakech Interview: @alexandriagouveia With special thanks to @fsmarrakech⠀ ⠀ Wearing a coat by @dolcegabbana; and a jumper by @emiliopucci Glasses: Andy Wahloo Super-Lux X Poppy Lissiman.⠀ ⠀ #VogueArabiaTurns3 #Youssra #يسرا