خليك في البيت.. ريا أبي راشد بإطلالة بسيطة

نشرت الإعلامية ريا أبي راشد صورة جديدة لها، عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع التواصل الإجتماعي لتداول الصور والفيديوهات انستجرام أثناء تواجدها في المنزل.
وعلقت ريا أبي راشد على الصورة "خليك في البيت".
وظهرت ريا أبي راشد بملابس البيت، فارتدت سويت شيرت محتشم باللون الأسود ليعطيها مظهر جمالي طبيعي.
وخطفت الأنظار بظهورها بدون مكياج كعادتها، فهي اكتفت برفع شعرها البني لأعلى.
View this post on Instagram
Blurry, surreal times. It's strange to think that we are all in this together. Everyone in the world. 🌎 👩🏾🤝👩🏼👩🏽🤝👨🏻 I am desperate for some better news. Who can share something positive? 🙏🏻 Please comment with where you’re from and tell me something nice you did or heard about today? 😊 Sending love & good vibes to everyone ❤️❤️❤️ #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive