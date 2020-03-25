خليك في البيت.. ريا أبي راشد بإطلالة بسيطة

View this post on Instagram

Blurry, surreal times. It's strange to think that we are all in this together. Everyone in the world. 🌎 👩🏾‍🤝‍👩🏼👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏻 I am desperate for some better news. Who can share something positive? 🙏🏻 Please comment with where you’re from and tell me something nice you did or heard about today? 😊 Sending love & good vibes to everyone ❤️❤️❤️ #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive