ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

مرأة

خليك في البيت.. ريا أبي راشد بإطلالة بسيطة

الأربعاء 25/مارس/2020 - 10:52 م
ريا ابي راشد
ريا ابي راشد
حياة عبد العزيز
نشرت الإعلامية ريا أبي راشد صورة جديدة لها، عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع التواصل الإجتماعي لتداول الصور والفيديوهات انستجرام أثناء تواجدها في المنزل.

وعلقت ريا أبي راشد على الصورة "خليك في البيت".

وظهرت ريا أبي راشد بملابس البيت، فارتدت سويت شيرت محتشم باللون الأسود ليعطيها مظهر جمالي طبيعي.

وخطفت الأنظار بظهورها بدون مكياج كعادتها، فهي اكتفت برفع شعرها البني لأعلى.
