لامع وملفت.. سلمى أبو ضيف تستعرض رشاقتها بهذا الفستان

View this post on Instagram

I #StandWithCreatives, to promote the diverse creativity in the #MENA region. I call on @hendsabri @raniafawazz @yasmineeissa to join me in promoting creativity. Also, if you’re a designer based in the MENA region or know one whose business has been impacted by #COVID19, head to @fashiontrustarabia to learn more." @georgeshobeika 🤍