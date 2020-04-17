AdvertisementS
AdvertisementS

ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
nabd app
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
AdvertisementS
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
Advertisements

مرأة

20 فستانا لـ ريا أبي راشد.. والجمهور: كلهم أحلى من بعض

الجمعة 17/أبريل/2020 - 10:28 م
صدى البلد
Advertisements
رنا عصمت
نشرت الإعلامية ريا أبي راشد، مجموعة من الصور عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع الصور والفيديوهات إنستجرام ،التى جمعت فيها اغلب الفساتين التى ظهرت بها في أغلب الحفلات والمناسبات.

وعلق بعض متابعيها على الصور قائلين: "كلهم احلى من بعض".

والمعروف عن ريا أبي راشد، أنها لا تتخلى عن الظهور بإطلالة خاطفة للأنظار باستمرار، وهو ما يظهر دائما في كل حفلاتها، ولا تتميز بفساتينها الساحرة فقط، ولكن أيضا بتسريحات شعرها ومكياجها، والذي يتناسب مع إطلالتها بل وتكللها بلمسة ساحرة.

رايا إبى راشد، من النجمات اللواتي يعشقن اتباع أحدث صيحات الموضة، كما تحرص دوما على اختيار قطع الملابس التي تبرز رشاقتها وتزيد من جمالها أيضا، مما جعلها تلفت الأنظار دائما بفساتينها الراقية التي تظهر بها.
Advertisements

الكلمات المفتاحية

موضوعات متعلقة

بين الجرأة و الأناقة.. أجمل إطلالات نادين نجيم فى عيد ميلادها

بـ جاكت بينور.. ساندي تتألق بإطلالة غير متوقعة.. والجمهور: انتي من الفضاء؟

ملفتة وعلى الموضة.. شاهد أجمل إطلالات نسرين طافش

بعد تصدرها تريند جوجل.. شاهد| أبرز إطلالات أنغام

أغلبها فوق الركبة.. 10 فساتين لـ صبا مبارك فى عيد ميلادها الـ44

بعد تصدرها تريند.. 10 صور لـ فساتين أنغام تجمع بين التطريز والأناقة

ترشيحاتنا

توقف عن تناوله.. خل التفاح يتسبب في مخاطر صحية

نجم الأهلي يقترب من الانتقال للدوري البلجيكي.. تفاصيل

هنا الزاهد: بتكسف قدام أحمد فهمي

ساندي مازحة بسبب الحظر: اكدبوا عليا وقولولي إن خدودي راحت

فيديو.. فنانة تشكيلية شابة تتحول إلى الزعيم عادل إمام في 45 ثانية

الطب البيطري يوضح طريقة استخدام الشطة للقضاء على الخفافيش .. فيديو

AdvertisementS

ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

بـ جمبسوت جريء.. زوجة خالد سليم تبهر الجمهور بأنوثتها

يمتلكها شخص مشهور.. أول سيارة تسير بـ زيت الطعام المنزلى.. صور

من تصميمى.. رضوى الشربينى تبهر متابعيها بإطلالة ناعمة.. شاهد