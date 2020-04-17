20 فستانا لـ ريا أبي راشد.. والجمهور: كلهم أحلى من بعض

View this post on Instagram

Following my darling @azzafahmy's post yesterday; I too have wholeheartedly always stood with all the amazing Arab designers (dresses, jewelery, shoes, bags) I wore on so many Red Carpets, I too #StandWithCreatives. Let's stand tall with them today to support them through these exceptionally challenging times, supporting the @fashiontrustarabia initiative 🙏🏼 I look forward to a red carpet look in a future not too far away where I’d be wearing #ArabDesigners again from head to toes 👗👠👜 Virtual hugs to all my talented friends out there ❤️ #COVID19 #FashionDesigners