بفستان مشجر.. ريا أبي راشد بإطلالة غير متوقعة على إنستجرام

This was taken on a beautiful hill near Jbeil in Lebanon, on one of those typical lebanese sunny days, with a smiley MBC crew as we were filming tonight's episode of #ScoopWithRaya. It was 6 days before tragedy hit in Beirut & turned the atmosphere upside down with anxiety and sadness 🇱🇧 My thoughts are still with those who have lost loved ones in the horrific tragedy. My heart and prayers go to you and your families 🤍 I am grateful for every single person and every country that has supported and donated to help the Lebanese victims🙏🏼 My wish is that the future will be better, and that all can heal, recover and manage to smile again soon. With all my love #Beirut #StayingPositive #PositiveThoughts #Hopeful #بيروت