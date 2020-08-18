AdvertisementS
بفستان مشجر.. ريا أبي راشد بإطلالة غير متوقعة على إنستجرام

الثلاثاء 18/أغسطس/2020 - 01:19 ص
ريا ابي راشد
ريا ابي راشد
آية التيجي
نشرت الإعلامية ريا أبي راشد صورة جديدة لها مع متابعيها عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي إنستجرام، وظهرت ريا أبي راشد  بإطلالة جذابة وساحرة، وهو ما دفع متابعيها إلى إبداء إعجابهم بها.


وظهرت ريا أبي راشد مرتدية فستان كت بقصة مختلفة من منطقة الخصر مشجر باللون الأورانج مطبوع عليها بالورود، واختارت عليها حذاء باللون البيج، وهو ما أبرز من رقة وجمال إطلالتها.

وتركت ريا أبي راشد شعرها منسدلا بشكل  انسيابي وناعم للغاية تسريحة الويفي، وهو ما تناسب بشكل كبير مع إطلالتها.

وأكملت إطلالتها بوضع الماكياج، واختارت وضع اللون الأحمر الناري كـ أحمر شفاه، مع اختيار الكحل الأسود لتبرز من جمال عينيها.

ولم تتكلف ريا أبي راشد في ارتداء  الإكسسوارات ، حيث اكتفت بارتداء قلادة ناعمة باللون الذهبي حول عنقها.

واليكم الصورة التي تبرز تفاصيل إطلالتها..
View this post on Instagram

This was taken on a beautiful hill near Jbeil in Lebanon, on one of those typical lebanese sunny days, with a smiley MBC crew as we were filming tonight's episode of #ScoopWithRaya. It was 6 days before tragedy hit in Beirut & turned the atmosphere upside down with anxiety and sadness 🇱🇧 My thoughts are still with those who have lost loved ones in the horrific tragedy. My heart and prayers go to you and your families 🤍 I am grateful for every single person and every country that has supported and donated to help the Lebanese victims🙏🏼 My wish is that the future will be better, and that all can heal, recover and manage to smile again soon. With all my love #Beirut #StayingPositive #PositiveThoughts #Hopeful #بيروت

A post shared by Raya Abirached (@rayaofficial) on

