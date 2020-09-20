AdvertisementS
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
مرأة

بـ الأبيض الجذاب.. هنا شيحة تستعرض جمالها على إنستجرام.. شاهد

الأحد 20/سبتمبر/2020 - 08:53 م
هنا شيحة
هنا شيحة
نهى هجرس
نشرت الفنانة هنا شيحة، صورة جديدة لها عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي لتبادل الصور والفيديوهات "إنستجرام" بإطلالة كاجوال تخطف الأنظار.

وظهرت هنا شيحة، مرتدية بلوزة جذابة باللون الأبيض من الشبيكة لتكشف عن اناقتها ورشاقتها.


ومن الناحية الجمالية، اعتمدت هنا شيحة في المكياج على جمال بشرتها الطبيعي، ووضعت لمسات رقيقة من احمر الشفاه باللون البيج الناعم.

كما تركت شعرها البني القصير منسدلا بين كتفيها بطريقة بسيطة وناعمة تتناسب مع ظهورها.
