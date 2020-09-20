بـ الأبيض الجذاب.. هنا شيحة تستعرض جمالها على إنستجرام.. شاهد

نشرت الفنانة هنا شيحة، صورة جديدة لها عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي لتبادل الصور والفيديوهات "إنستجرام" بإطلالة كاجوال تخطف الأنظار.
وظهرت هنا شيحة، مرتدية بلوزة جذابة باللون الأبيض من الشبيكة لتكشف عن اناقتها ورشاقتها.
ومن الناحية الجمالية، اعتمدت هنا شيحة في المكياج على جمال بشرتها الطبيعي، ووضعت لمسات رقيقة من احمر الشفاه باللون البيج الناعم.
كما تركت شعرها البني القصير منسدلا بين كتفيها بطريقة بسيطة وناعمة تتناسب مع ظهورها.
View this post on Instagram
Friends are not bound to time.. we have known each other for years and our friendship goes beyond time.. genuine soul, amazing woman, fighter and strong .. love u and inspired by you always ❤️❤️❤️ @simonagtelipan "A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.” ❤ And Hana loves me just the way I am 😍 Blessed and Grateful beyond words 🙏 💚 @hanashiha #hanashiha #egyptianactress #egyptiancelebrities #egyptianbeauty #sheikhzayed #capitalbusinesspark #cairo