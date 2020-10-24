AdvertisementSL
ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
مرأة

بجمبسوت مكشوف.. منة شلبي بإطلالة غير متوقعة فى مهرجان الجونة

السبت 24/أكتوبر/2020 - 07:09 م
منة شلبي
منة شلبي
نهى هجرس
تداول رواد السوشيال ميديا صورة جديدة للفنانة منة شلبي، من فعاليات اليوم الثاني لمهرجان الجونة، وتألقت بها منة شلبي بجمبسوت مختلف.

اقرأ ايضًا | هاف ستومك.. نسرين طافش بإطلالة جريئة من مهرجان الجونة

وأطلت بها منة شلبي، مرتديا جمبسوت باللون الأزرق، ومكشوف من منطقة الأكتاف لتبرز عن جمالها ورشاقتها، وحملت حقيبة يد جذابة باللون الأبيض.

ومن الناحية الجمالية، أعتمدت منة شلبي في المكياج على جمال بشرتها الطبيعي، ووضعت لمسات رقيقة من الماسكرا، واحمر الشفاه.

واختارت تسريحة جذابة لشعرها البني القصير لتتناسب مع ظهورها.

الجونة أحد المهرجانات الرائدة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا، ويهدف مهرجان الجونة السينمائي إلى عرض مجموعة واسعة من الأفلام للجمهور الشغوف بالسينما، وتعزيز التواصل بين الثقافات المختلفة من خلال فن السينما.

كما يهدف إلى ربط صناع الأفلام من المنطقة بنظرائهم الدوليين، ويلتزم المهرجان باكتشاف الأصوات الجديدة، ويسعى جاهدا ليكون حافزا لتطوير السينما في العالم العربي.
#GFF20 LIVE from the Launch of @Orange_Egypt’s ‘Hareef Tamseel Trivia’ // As part of its ongoing efforts to support young, local talent, @Orange_Egypt has chosen #GFF20 as it’s launchpad for a special new initiative and service,‘Hareef Tamseel Trivia’, in collaboration with the legendary @Youssra. The platform invites Orange customers to a film themselves acting out a scene from or inspired by the legend’s work. They then upload it to the service’s dedicated website, where it will be displayed for all the world to see - and vote on. Each month, the two actors with the highest votes will be shortlisted, before one overall winner will be chosen out of them by Youssra herself to star alongside her in an upcoming TV series. #ElGounaFilmFestival @ElGounaRedSea // @orascomdevelopment

الكلمات المفتاحية

