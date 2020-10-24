بجمبسوت مكشوف.. منة شلبي بإطلالة غير متوقعة فى مهرجان الجونة

View this post on Instagram

#GFF20 LIVE from the Launch of @Orange_Egypt’s ‘Hareef Tamseel Trivia’ // As part of its ongoing efforts to support young, local talent, @Orange_Egypt has chosen #GFF20 as it’s launchpad for a special new initiative and service,‘Hareef Tamseel Trivia’, in collaboration with the legendary @Youssra. The platform invites Orange customers to a film themselves acting out a scene from or inspired by the legend’s work. They then upload it to the service’s dedicated website, where it will be displayed for all the world to see - and vote on. Each month, the two actors with the highest votes will be shortlisted, before one overall winner will be chosen out of them by Youssra herself to star alongside her in an upcoming TV series. #ElGounaFilmFestival @ElGounaRedSea // @orascomdevelopment