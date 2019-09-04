ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

فن

إطلالة جذابة.. أمينة خليل تشعل إنستجرام

الأربعاء 04/سبتمبر/2019 - 12:40 م
امينة خليل
امينة خليل
رنا اشرف
شاركت الفنانة أمينة خليل جمهورها عبر صفحتها الرسمية على إنستجرام، باحدث ظهور لها وتألقها بإطلالة جذابة.

كالعادة تألقت أمينة خليل بالإكسسوارات المميزة وفستان باللون الأبيض بسيط مع اختيارها للمكياج المناسب للوك حيث أظهرها جذابة ومتألقة.

جاءت تعليقات جمهورها ومتابعيها بالإعجاب كالآتى:

اول مره اعرف ان القمر بيطلع النهار

ذوق.واناقه.وجمال.❤️❤️😍

ايه اللوك التحفة ده 

اختيارك موفق دايما فالاكسسوارات 

يذكر أن آخر أعمال أمينة خليل الدرامية مسلسل "قابيل" الذى تم عرضه في السباق الرمضانى الماضى شاركها فى البطولة محمد فراج ومحمد ممدوح.

View this post on Instagram

This shoot is very close to my heart. It was always a far-fetched dream of mine as a little girl to shoot for the legendary @azzafahmy and finally after years of wishing for it- it happened :) My bff, backbone and an undeniably jaw-dropping designer @aminaghali you have blown me away with your unique work and you will forever have my support and love- through your brand or on my couch :) A big thanks to Ingy Hosny, and all the wonderful women at Azza Fahmy who helped make this shoot happen. @bilohussein You just get it. On every level. You just nail it. And ill always love how we talk and laugh for hours in whatever “situation” we get ourselves into. @gehadabdalla you are effortless. Thank you for the power you bring into every shoot we work on. You were the glue on this project. @sallyrashid_ to new beginnings ! And to @mazeejhotel my favorite place on the North Coast this year for the outstandingly beautiful setting. Thank you @ellemiddleeast for sharing this project. It was made with so much love. #dreambig

A post shared by Amina Khalil (@aminakhalilofficial) on

