هكذا ظهرت درة في اليوم الثاني لمهرجان الجونة السينمائي.. صور

View this post on Instagram

From the “You will die at twenty” movie red carpet screening in @elgounafilmfestivalofficial #gff19 Jumpsuit @zuhairmuradofficial @zuhairmuradprivate Jewelry @iramjewelery Clutch @dolcegabbana Styled by @youmnamoustafa Makeup @donia_sedky Hair @hassanbourji_ Photos @norayoussef_photography 🌟