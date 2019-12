علي طريقتها الخاصة : رايا أبي راشد تحتفل بالكريسماس مع ابنتها.. شاهد

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmaa from Lola & her mamy 🎄❤🎄❤🎄❤🎄 This Christmas, more than ever, my biggest wish is for children to have a smile on their face. May we all think of those less fortunate, and make this a real time for giving 🇱🇧🇱🇧🇱🇧🇱🇧