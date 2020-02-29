AdvertisementS
ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد

الإشراف العام








مرأة

مثل الأميرات.. نسمة محجوب تتألق بفستان يخطف الأنظار

السبت 29/فبراير/2020 - 05:25 ص
نسمة محجوب
نسمة محجوب
رضوى حسام
شاركت المغنية الصاعدة نسمة محجوب صورة جديدة لها عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع التواصل الإجتماعي إنستجرام، بإطلالة ملائكية نالت اعجاب الكثير من متابعيها. 

وظهرت نسمة محجوب، مرتدية فستان سوارية باللون السماوي المظرز بالفصوص الفضية من على الاكتاف والخصر، ونسقته مع حذاء كعب باللون الفضي اللامع الذي اضاف لإطلالتها اناقة زائدة.

اما من الناحية الجمالية فضلت نسمة محجوب رفع شعرها بتسريحة مع ترك خصلتين من الامام، مع وضع لمسات مكياج مناسبة لبشرتها .

ولم تتكلف فى اقتناء الإكسسورات واختارت بعض القطع البسيطة المناسبة لإطلالتها الجذابة.

View this post on Instagram

As the official Arabic voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen movies, it is my absolute pleasure to be wearing a Queen-Elsa inspired dress from @disneyfrozen 2, designed by the great @temraza in my Disney concert for @nstiuae in Dubai ❄️ Stay tuned to our Dubai trip video 🔥 Styling @shi_shaimaissa Makeup @by_asmalootah Hair @kozma_and_kozma كالصوت العربى الرسمى للملكة السا فى افلام ملكة الثلج لديزنى، يشرفنى انى البس فستان مستوحاه من ملكة الثلج السا من تصميم العظيمة @temraza فى حفلتى لاغانى ديزنى فى مهرجان @nstiuae فى دبى ❄️ انتظروا فيديو لرحلة دبى قريب ان شاء الله 🔥 #Repost @temraza with @get_repost ・・・ Our star @nesmahgoub performing in Dubai for @waltdisneyworld , we were so excited in the making of a special dress for such event, inspired by Elsa's gown and spirit 🧊 " let it go.."

A post shared by Nesma Mahgoub (@nesmahgoub) on

