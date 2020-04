شاهد.. شيرين رضا وسوسن بدر بـ لوك مختلف

View this post on Instagram

There is a little success when there is a little laughter ❤️ ⠀ ⠀ Credits:⠀⠀ ⠀ Outfit: @nadaakram ⠀ Hair: @shady_hair_stylist at @alsagheersalons⠀⠀ Art direction and Makeup: @rashad.makeupworks ⠀⠀ Photo by: @bilohussein ⠀⠀ ⠀ #StayPositive⠀ #StayHome⠀ #StaySafe⠀ #Quarantine⠀ #Throwback