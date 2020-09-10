بطلة ما وراء الطبيعة تكشف سرا عن العمل

View this post on Instagram

The first images of my upcoming Netflix Original series “Paranomal” were released on August 8th. Out of respect for my country and all the lives & homes that were lost, I didn’t share them. The truth is, I was too overwhelmed and devastated to post anything at the time. And in some ways, I still am. To all the fans of the novels by the late Dr. Ahmed Khalid Tawfic, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the incredible support that you’ve given us. By no means does my absence on social media reflect how I feel. I have seen every single message, article and poster you’ve sent me. I am beyond grateful & proud to have walked in the shoes of Maggie and I’m so happy that you’re already excited to watch the show! Thank you @netflixmena for being so supportive and for allowing me to put work aside temporarily to aid my nation and my loved ones. Working with you has always been a dream of mine and you have exceeded my wildest expectations. I can’t wait to share with the world Dr. Refaat Ismail’s universe. ‎جرى بث الصُوَر الأولى لمسلسل “ما وراء الطبيعة"، أول مسلسل مصري من أعمال نتفليكس الأصلية، في ٨ آب/ أغسطس. احترامًا لوطني وخشوعًا أمام أرواح الضحايا التي زهقت والبيوت التي دمّرت، امتنعتُ عن نشر تلك الصُوَر. انتابتني، في الواقع، حالةٌ من القهر والحزن والوجوم حالت دون إعادة نشري الرسائل كلها والإجابة عليها. في نواحٍ عدّة، لا أزال أعاني من وطأة تلك الفجيعة. ‎لكل المعجبين والمعجبات بروايات الأديب الراحل الدكتور أحمد خالد توفيق، لكم مني جزيل الشكر من صميم القلب، على هذا الدعم الهائل الذي عبّرتم عنه. فغيابي عن مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لا يعبّر البتة عن حقيقة ما أشعر به. وقد قرأتُ كل رسالة، وجميع المقالات التي نشرتموها والملصقات التي رسمتوها. فما أحسّ به يتجاوز الامتنان والفخر لتقمّصي شخصية ماغي، وانا في غاية السعادة بأنكم تتطلّعون بشوق لمشاهدة المسلسل ! ‏‎أودّ أن أتوجّه بجزيل الشكر لكل شخص في نتفليكس لدعمهم المتواصل وتفهّمهم كوني وضعت العمل جانبًا مؤقتًا كي اساعد وطني و أحبائي. لطالما كان العمل معكم حلمًا راودني، وقد تجاوز هذا العمل، جميع طموحاتي الأكثر جموحًا. ‎أشكركم جزيل الشكر لأنكم جعلتموني أشعر بأني انتمي إلى فريقكم، أتطلّع قُدُمًا وبشغف، لأشارك الناس أجمعين عالم الدكتور رفعت إسماعيل. ‏‎محبتي كلّها ‏‎رزان