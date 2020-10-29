AdvertisementSL
ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
مرأة

بالدولار .. تعرف على سعر فستان ريا أبي راشد في الجونة

الخميس 29/أكتوبر/2020 - 01:31 ص
ريا أبي راشد
ريا أبي راشد
هاجر هانئ
حرصت المذيعة ريا أبي راشد على مشاركة متابعيها عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي الأنستجرام، بصورة جديدة لها خلال ظهور في فعاليات مهرجان الجونة السينمائي.

تألقت ريا أبي راشد في الصور بفستان قصير يصل لأعلى الركبة واتسم بصيحة الكم الواحد التي تتصدر احدث صيحات الموضة و تميز الفستان باللون الأسود الذي لا يحمل أي نقوشات أو تطريزات.

حمل فستان ريا أبي راشد توقيع دار الأزياء Genny، ووصل سعر الفستان 1733 دولار أمريكي.

ولم تتكلف ريا أبي راشد في أرتداء الأكسسوارات والمجوهرات واعتمدت على البساطة وعدم المبالغة مما منخها مظهرا جذابا.

أما من الناحية الجمالية، أعتمدت ريا أبي راشد على خصلات شعرها البني المموج المنسدله على كتفيها، ووضعت مكياجا جذابا مرتكزا على الألوان الترابية الهادئة المتناسقة مع لون بشرتها.

View this post on Instagram

I spent the last few days with women i sincerely love & admire and who inspire me very much with their talent, personalities, beauties and simply by the way they live their life and use their celebrity for positive reasons.⠀ Four of our biggest stars in the arab world & together we built the Scoop With Raya Women Empowerment In Film Special straight from Gouna. Can't wait for you to see it on November 8th⠀ ⠀ #YoussraIsEverything #KindaAllouch #ShereenReda #MennaShalaby قضيت الأيام الماضية بصحبة نساء أكن لهن كل الحب والإعجاب والاحترام.. نساء عنجد بيلهموني بموهبتن، شخصيتن، جمالن، وبكيف اختاروا يعيشوا حياتن ويوظفوا شهرتن في كل شي إيجابي.⠀ أربعة من ألمع النجوم في العالم العربي في ضيافة سكووپ بحلقة خاصة عن تمكين المرأة عبر الافلام.. من مهرجان الجونة السينمائي.. انطرونا يوم ٨ نوڤمبر 💕💕💕⠀ ⠀ #WomenEmpowerementInFilm ⠀ #ScoopWithRaya ⠀ #ElgounaFilmFestival⠀ #GFF20

A post shared by Raya Abirached (@rayaofficial) on

