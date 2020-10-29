بالدولار .. تعرف على سعر فستان ريا أبي راشد في الجونة

View this post on Instagram

I spent the last few days with women i sincerely love & admire and who inspire me very much with their talent, personalities, beauties and simply by the way they live their life and use their celebrity for positive reasons.⠀ Four of our biggest stars in the arab world & together we built the Scoop With Raya Women Empowerment In Film Special straight from Gouna. Can't wait for you to see it on November 8th⠀ ⠀ #YoussraIsEverything #KindaAllouch #ShereenReda #MennaShalaby قضيت الأيام الماضية بصحبة نساء أكن لهن كل الحب والإعجاب والاحترام.. نساء عنجد بيلهموني بموهبتن، شخصيتن، جمالن، وبكيف اختاروا يعيشوا حياتن ويوظفوا شهرتن في كل شي إيجابي.⠀ أربعة من ألمع النجوم في العالم العربي في ضيافة سكووپ بحلقة خاصة عن تمكين المرأة عبر الافلام.. من مهرجان الجونة السينمائي.. انطرونا يوم ٨ نوڤمبر 💕💕💕⠀ ⠀ #WomenEmpowerementInFilm ⠀ #ScoopWithRaya ⠀ #ElgounaFilmFestival⠀ #GFF20