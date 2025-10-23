قناة صدى البلد البلد سبورت صدى البلد جامعات صدى البلد عقارات Sada Elbalad english
حزام غزة الإنساني.. القصة الكاملة لمقترح أمريكي جديد لعملية توزيع المساعدات
طفل شبرا الخيمة في الدارك ويب أمام جنايات الإتجار بالبشر بـ 3 قضايا
يقترب من 7000 جنيه.. ارتفاع جنوني في أسعار الذهب.. والشعبة تكشف مفاجأة
هند الضاوي: ما تفعله إسرائيل لا يختلف عن حقبة هتلر.. ونتنياهو يصدر المشاكل لترامب
دخل ثابت 5125 جنيهًا.. شهادات ادخار بنك مصر تبدأ بـ20.5%
العبوة بألف جنيه .. أزمة بنج الأسنان تتجدد.. والأطباء تستغيث بالحكومة
نائب الرئيس الأمريكي: التصويت على ضم الضفة الغربية لإسرائيل خطوة حمقاء.. فيديو
شاهد اللقطات الأبرز.. متحدث الرئاسة ينشر فيديو يلخص زيارة السيسي لبلجيكا
ننشر القائمة النهائية لمترشحي دوائر محافظة الدقهلية عن النظام الفردي
الرئيس السيسي يوجه الشكر لملك بلجيكا على حفاوة الاستقبال
إضافة المواليد على بطاقات التموين 2025.. الشروط وخطوات التسجيل عبر دعم مصر
تعرف على الطرق البديلة بعد غلق امتداد المحور أمام جامعة مصر
الرئيس السيسي يوجه الشكر لملك بلجيكا على حفاوة الاستقبال

الرئيس السيسي
الرئيس السيسي
​كتب محمد عبد المنعم

توجه الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي بخالص الشكر لجلالة الملك فيليب، ملك بلجيكا، على حفاوة الاستقبال اليوم فيبروكسل، وعلى ما يجمع بلدينا من علاقات ثنائية قوية ومتميزة.


 وكتب الرئيس السيسي عبر صفحته الرسمية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيس بوك: "أتوجه بخالص الشكر لجلالةالملك فيليب، ملك بلجيكا، على حفاوة الاستقبال اليوم في بروكسل، وعلى ما يجمع بلدينا من علاقات ثنائية قويةومتميزة.

كما أعرب عن تقديري للسيد أنطونيو كوستا، رئيس المجلس الأوروبي، والسيدة أورسولا فون دير لاين،رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية، على استضافة القمة الأولى بين مصر والاتحاد الأوروبي في إطار الشراكة الاستراتيجية.

كانت المناقشات ثرية وبنّاءة، وأكدت عمق العلاقات بين الجانبين، والتي بلغت مستوى غير مسبوق من التوافق. أتطلع إلى تنفيذ ما تم الاتفاق عليه، وإلى القمة الثانية التي ستستضيفها مصر عام 2026.


 

I extend my heartfelt thanks to His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium for the gracious reception today in Brussels, and for the strong and distinguished bilateral relations that bind our two nations. I also express my sincere appreciation to Mr. António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, for hosting the inaugural summit between Egypt and the European Union within the framework of our strategic partnership.


 

The discussions with the European Union were rich and constructive, reaffirming the depth of our relations, which have reached an unprecedented level of alignment. I look forward to the implementation of the agreements and outcomes we have achieved, and to the second summit, which Egypt will host in 2026.

نجاة عبد الرحمن

نجاة عبد الرحمن تكتب: مصر في بروكسل.. حين تتحدث الدولة بلسان القوة والعقل

منار عبد العظيم

منار عبد العظيم تكتب: مصر والرئيس السيسي.. قيادة لا تساوم على المبادئ ولا تتخلى عن الأشقاء

عبد السلام فاروق

عبد السلام فاروق يكتب: من يكتب تاريخنا.. ولمصلحة من؟

خالد عامر

خالد عامر يكتب: رسالة رئيس مصر للعالم من قلب أوروبا

الكاتبة الصحفية/ هندعصام

هند عصام تكتب: الملك حريحور

