الرئيس السيسي يوجه الشكر لملك بلجيكا على حفاوة الاستقبال

توجه الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي بخالص الشكر لجلالة الملك فيليب، ملك بلجيكا، على حفاوة الاستقبال اليوم فيبروكسل، وعلى ما يجمع بلدينا من علاقات ثنائية قوية ومتميزة.



وكتب الرئيس السيسي عبر صفحته الرسمية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيس بوك: "أتوجه بخالص الشكر لجلالةالملك فيليب، ملك بلجيكا، على حفاوة الاستقبال اليوم في بروكسل، وعلى ما يجمع بلدينا من علاقات ثنائية قويةومتميزة.

كما أعرب عن تقديري للسيد أنطونيو كوستا، رئيس المجلس الأوروبي، والسيدة أورسولا فون دير لاين،رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية، على استضافة القمة الأولى بين مصر والاتحاد الأوروبي في إطار الشراكة الاستراتيجية.

كانت المناقشات ثرية وبنّاءة، وأكدت عمق العلاقات بين الجانبين، والتي بلغت مستوى غير مسبوق من التوافق. أتطلع إلى تنفيذ ما تم الاتفاق عليه، وإلى القمة الثانية التي ستستضيفها مصر عام 2026.





I extend my heartfelt thanks to His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium for the gracious reception today in Brussels, and for the strong and distinguished bilateral relations that bind our two nations. I also express my sincere appreciation to Mr. António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, for hosting the inaugural summit between Egypt and the European Union within the framework of our strategic partnership.





The discussions with the European Union were rich and constructive, reaffirming the depth of our relations, which have reached an unprecedented level of alignment. I look forward to the implementation of the agreements and outcomes we have achieved, and to the second summit, which Egypt will host in 2026.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1AZQ7r8FJw/?mibextid=wwXIfr