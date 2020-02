ريا أبي راشد تطير على السجادة الحمراء لـ برلين السينمائي.. شاهد

View this post on Instagram

#FlyingLikeRaya x @Berlinale! 🧚🏻‍♀⠀ ⠀ Wasn’t easy in high heels and on the carpet! But it makes me happy!! 🥰🥰 Where do you want me to do it next? 🤔 Suggest your favorite destinations in your country so I can make a jump next time I’m there! 😍⠀ ⠀ Thank you my darling @aniceegohar for capturing! 😘⠀ ⠀ #Berlinale⠀ #ScoopWithRaya