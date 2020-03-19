بشعر كيرلي.. جميلة عوض بإطلالة الحجر الصحي

View this post on Instagram

With everything going on nowadays, it’s really hard to stay positive. I have to admit that I have recognized so many things in my house that I haven’t realized earlier 🤷🏻‍♀ And I feel pretty good about having more time to spend with the family. But I still witness so many people on the streets hanging out not wearing any masks, gloves, or even carrying hand sanitizer.. ⠀ Lets fight this together positively! Its very important to start thinking as a community, not individuals. Lets spread positive thoughts, encouragement, and be careful with the information we share!⠀ ⠀ I challenge @monazakiofficial to wear a mask with a positive message and spread awareness with me 😷⠀ ⠀ Last but not least, lets get the best out of the current situation and enjoy the quality time with our beloved families ❤️⠀ ⠀ #SpreadPositivty #PositiveThoughts #StaySafe #StayAtHome #Corona #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #Quarantine #ExcuseTheHugeMask