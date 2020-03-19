AdvertisementS
ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

مرأة

بشعر كيرلي.. جميلة عوض بإطلالة الحجر الصحي

الخميس 19/مارس/2020 - 09:20 م
ريهام قدري
نشرت الفنانة جميلة عوض علي صفحتها الشخصية بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتبادل الصور والفيديوهات " انستجرام " صورة جديدة لها.

وظهرت جميلة بإطلالة بسيطة بشعرها الكيرلي لم تظهر ملامحها حيث التقطت جميلة الصورة وهي ترتدي كمامة بيضاء بلاستيكية وكتبت علي الكمامة " SpreadPositivty" وتعني نشر الايجابية.

وكتبت جميلة علي صورتها " مع كل شيء يجري في الوقت الحاضر ، من الصعب حقًا أن تظل إيجابيًا. يجب أن أعترف بأنني قد تعرفت على أشياء كثيرة في منزلي لم أدركها سابقًا 🤷🏻‍♀ وأشعر أنني بحالة جيدة جدًا بشأن قضاء المزيد من الوقت مع العائلة. لكن ما زلت أشهد الكثير من الناس في الشوارع وهم يتسكعون وهم لا يرتدون أية أقنعة أو قفازات أو حتى يحملون معقم اليدين .. ⠀
يتيح محاربة هذا معا بشكل إيجابي! من المهم جدًا أن تبدأ التفكير كمجتمع ، وليس أفرادًا. يتيح نشر الأفكار الإيجابية والتشجيع ، والحذر من المعلومات التي نشاركها! ⠀
أتحدىmonazakiofficial ارتداء قناع برسالة إيجابية ونشر الوعي معي and
أخيرًا وليس آخرًا ، دعنا نخرج أفضل ما في الوضع الحالي ونستمتع بوقت ممتع مع عائلاتنا المحبوبة ❤️⠀
View this post on Instagram

With everything going on nowadays, it’s really hard to stay positive. I have to admit that I have recognized so many things in my house that I haven’t realized earlier 🤷🏻‍♀ And I feel pretty good about having more time to spend with the family. But I still witness so many people on the streets hanging out not wearing any masks, gloves, or even carrying hand sanitizer.. ⠀ Lets fight this together positively! Its very important to start thinking as a community, not individuals. Lets spread positive thoughts, encouragement, and be careful with the information we share!⠀ ⠀ I challenge @monazakiofficial to wear a mask with a positive message and spread awareness with me 😷⠀ ⠀ Last but not least, lets get the best out of the current situation and enjoy the quality time with our beloved families ❤️⠀ ⠀ #SpreadPositivty #PositiveThoughts #StaySafe #StayAtHome #Corona #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #Quarantine #ExcuseTheHugeMask

A post shared by Jamila Awad جميلة عوض (@jamilaawad) on

