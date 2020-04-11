بـ الفضي اللامع.. ريا أبى راشد تخطف الأنظار بإطلالة جذابة.. شاهد

View this post on Instagram

#NationalSiblingDay ⠀ (🙋🏻‍♀️ if you’re a middle child like me)⠀ I miss them sooo very very much. They were supposed to fly to London so we could celebrate #Easter together but the world had different plans!⠀ At least they’re safe and healthy and we have a family call every day to catch up. Don’t let self-isolation disconnect you from the people you love and cherish. Spread some extra love 💓💓⠀ ⠀ Mention your siblings and tell them how much you love them and how much they drive you crazy sometimes 😝⠀ ⠀ مع اختي وخيي يللي اشتقتلن كتيييير! كان مفروض نكون مع بعض اليوم لنعيّد سوا بكرا. بس مش دايمًا الأمور بتمشي متل ما متمنى. مع هيك، الحمدلله هني مناح وصحتن بخير وكل يوم منحكي ومنطمن عبعض. ما تخلوا العزلة تبعدكن عن أحبائكن.. أعطون حب زيادة! 💓⠀ ⠀ اعملوا منشن لإخواتكن وخبروهن قديش بيعنوا لكن وقديش أحيانًابتجنّوا منن 😝