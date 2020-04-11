AdvertisementS
مرأة

بـ الفضي اللامع.. ريا أبى راشد تخطف الأنظار بإطلالة جذابة.. شاهد

السبت 11/أبريل/2020 - 10:26 م
ريا أبى راشد
ريا أبى راشد
نهى هجرس
نشرت الإعلامية ريا أبى راشد، صورة جديدة لها عبر حسابها الشخصى على موقع تبادل الصور والفيديوهات "إنستجرام". بإطلالة جذابة وناعمة.

وظهرت ريا ابى راشد، بفستان أنيق باللون الفضى اللامع والأسود، تميز بتفصيلة الأكمام الطويلة الساده من منطقة الصدر، ومطعم باللون الفضى اللامع الذى ابرز جمالها.

ومن الناحية الجمالية، اعتمدت ريا أبى راشد  فى الماكياج على جمال بشرتها مع لمسات رقيقة من الماسكارا، ووضعت أحمر للشفاه باللون البيج الذى ابرز جمال أنوثتها .

واختارت أن تترك شعرها البنى  الطويل منسدلا بين كتفيها على طريقة الويفى الناعمة التى تبرز جمال إطلالتها

ولم تتكلف بوضع الكثير من الأكسسوارات، واكتفت بالظهور بإطلالتها البسيطة.

View this post on Instagram

#NationalSiblingDay ⠀ (🙋🏻‍♀️ if you’re a middle child like me)⠀ I miss them sooo very very much. They were supposed to fly to London so we could celebrate #Easter together but the world had different plans!⠀ At least they’re safe and healthy and we have a family call every day to catch up. Don’t let self-isolation disconnect you from the people you love and cherish. Spread some extra love 💓💓⠀ ⠀ Mention your siblings and tell them how much you love them and how much they drive you crazy sometimes 😝⠀ ⠀ مع اختي وخيي يللي اشتقتلن كتيييير! كان مفروض نكون مع بعض اليوم لنعيّد سوا بكرا. بس مش دايمًا الأمور بتمشي متل ما متمنى. مع هيك، الحمدلله هني مناح وصحتن بخير وكل يوم منحكي ومنطمن عبعض. ما تخلوا العزلة تبعدكن عن أحبائكن.. أعطون حب زيادة! 💓⠀ ⠀ اعملوا منشن لإخواتكن وخبروهن قديش بيعنوا لكن وقديش أحيانًابتجنّوا منن 😝

A post shared by Raya Abirached (@rayaofficial) on

