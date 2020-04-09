إجازة على الشاطئ.. ريا أبي راشد تمازح متابعيها بـ قبعة ونظارة

نشرت الإعلامية ريا أبي راشد صورة جديدة عبر صفحتها الرسمية على إنستجرام.
وظهرت ريا أبي راشد بإطلالة جذابة، واختارت التقاط الصورة على شاطئ من خلفية على الديسك توب على كمبيوتر مع ابنتها، وهو ما أثار إعجاب متابعيها الذين أبدوا حبهم لها، متمنين إنهاء العزل والخروج لقضاء الصيف في الأماكن المحببة لهم.
وكتب ريا أبي راشد على صورتها، معلقة "So today I decided to go to the beach.. the one located on my desktop wallpaper طبعاااا😂🤣 And Lola thought it was too sunny for mummy so she gave me her #Easter Bonnet 🐰👒 Share with me, in your stories, where you want to visit the most, tag & i'll repost ❤️ #PhotoshopGenius.. #Photoshop..#Summer.. #StayHome (and dream a little".
وتعني "قررت اليوم أن أذهب إلى الشاطئ .. الذي يقع على خلفية سطح المكتب الخاصة بي طبعاااا😂🤣 وظنت لولا أنه كان مشمسًا جدًا لذلك أعطتني قبعة ونظارة شمسية 👒 شاركوا بالمكان الذين تريدون قضاء الصيف فيه هذا العام وسأقوم بإعادة نشرها".
