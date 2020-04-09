AdvertisementS
AdvertisementS

ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
AdvertisementS
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
Advertisements

مرأة

إجازة على الشاطئ.. ريا أبي راشد تمازح متابعيها بـ قبعة ونظارة

الخميس 09/أبريل/2020 - 01:29 ص
ريا ابي راشد
ريا ابي راشد
Advertisements
آية التيجي
نشرت الإعلامية ريا أبي راشد صورة جديدة عبر صفحتها الرسمية على إنستجرام. 

وظهرت ريا أبي راشد بإطلالة جذابة، واختارت التقاط الصورة على شاطئ من خلفية على الديسك توب على كمبيوتر مع ابنتها، وهو ما أثار إعجاب متابعيها الذين أبدوا حبهم لها، متمنين إنهاء العزل والخروج لقضاء الصيف في الأماكن المحببة لهم.

وكتب ريا أبي راشد على صورتها، معلقة "So today I decided to go to the beach.. the one located on my desktop wallpaper طبعاااا😂🤣 And Lola thought it was too sunny for mummy so she gave me her #Easter Bonnet 🐰👒 Share with me, in your stories, where you want to visit the most, tag & i'll repost ❤️ #PhotoshopGenius.. #Photoshop..#Summer.. #StayHome (and dream a little". 

وتعني "قررت اليوم أن أذهب إلى الشاطئ .. الذي يقع على خلفية سطح المكتب الخاصة بي طبعاااا😂🤣 وظنت لولا أنه كان مشمسًا جدًا لذلك أعطتني قبعة ونظارة شمسية 👒 شاركوا بالمكان الذين تريدون قضاء الصيف فيه هذا العام وسأقوم بإعادة نشرها".

إقرأ ايضا:

وظهرت ريا أبي راشد بـ سويت شيرت باللون الرمادي، بأكمام طويلة مصنوع من القطن.

فيما تركت ريا أبي راشد شعرها منسدلا على كتفيها بطريقة انسيابية للغاية، وهو ما أضاف لمسة أنثوية إلى إطلالتها.

ولم تتكلف ريا أبي راشد في وضع المكياج أو ارتداء الإكسسوارات، بل اكتفت بارتداء قبعة من الخوص على رأسها، مع نظارة شمسية لامعة.

وإليكم الصورة التي تبرز تفاصيل إطلالتها..

Advertisements

الكلمات المفتاحية

موضوعات متعلقة

ريا أبي راشد تطير على السجادة الحمراء لـ برلين السينمائي.. شاهد

بـ لوك جديد رحمة حسن تستعرض جمالها.. شاهد

ريا أبي راشد داخل غرفة المكياج.. فيديو

شاهد.. هنا شيحة تهنئ والدتها بمناسبة عيد الأم

خليك في البيت.. ريا أبي راشد بإطلالة بسيطة

بملابس البيت.. شاهد ريا آبي راشد بإطلالة ناعمة

ترشيحاتنا

بومبيو: إصابة عدد من الدبلوماسيين الأمريكيين في الصين بـ كورونا

دي بنت مسكينة وأنا وقفت معاها.. حمادة هلال يثير الجدل بسبب سماح كوباية

متعافية من كورونا: الفيروس أصابني رغم ارتدائي كل المستلزمات الوقائية.. فيديو

إغلاق مستشفى بالدقهلية بعد إصابة 16 من الطاقم الطبي بـ كورونا

ترامب: منظمة الصحة العالمية نفت انتقال كورونا من شخص لآخر

مع شاب وسيم .. إنجى على تثير الجدل بـ فيديو جديد

AdvertisementS

ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

بعد تفشي كورونا.. رجل حاول إحراق زوجته القعيدة حية لسبب مفزع

ذعر جديد.. كفر الخيام تحت الحجر الصحي لمدة 14 يوما | صور

بملابس سوداء.. ابنة نور الشريف تحتفل بعيد ميلادها برفقة والدتها