بدون مكياج.. سمر مرسي تستمتع بإجازة الصيف

View this post on Instagram

Hi .. it’s been a while ☺️ As much as I’m grateful for the success of Merna but I felt like I needed time off social media to just be me and do me (I also had to shoot a guest appearance in the upcoming sci-fi movie Moussa by Peter Mimi, which was so exciting for me) That said, I think I’m taking my time off to meditate, read, work out, cook and I also learned gardening which is so cool to plant a seed and watch it grow but most importantly I’ve been spending more time with my family & practicing self-love ♥️ I hope you’re all safe & healthy & having a good summer despite the changes & challenges the world is going through but I think it was a precious opportunity to look within, to grow, to heal & to love! xoxo