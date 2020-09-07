AdvertisementS
بملابس كلاسيك .. شقيقة هنا الزاهد تخطف الأنظار بإطلالة رقيقة .. شاهد

الإثنين 07/سبتمبر/2020 - 10:38 م
فرح الزاهد
فرح الزاهد
رنا عصمت
نشرت الفنانة الشابة فرح الزاهد، صورًا جديدة لها من احدث جلسة تصوير عبر حسابها الشخصى بموقع التواصل الاجتماعى انستجرام من خلال ظهورها فى برنامج هنا الزاهد ، حزر فزر .


ظهرت فرح الزاهد بإطلالة انيقة ومميزة خطفت بها الانظار، مرتدية ملابس كلايك بنطلون اسود و توب بالون الاخضر ونشقت مع هذه الاطلالة حذاء ذات كعب عالى باللون الاسود.

ومن الناحية الجمالية ظهرت فرح الزاهد  بالمسات الجمالية البسيطة والهادئى التى ابرزت ملامحها الجميلة ، وتركت شعرها منسدلًا عبر كتافيها.

وكانت فرح الزاهد قد حلت مع هنا الزاهد ضيفة في برنامج "معكم" للإعلامية منى الشاذلي، لتلفت الأنظار في هذا اللقاء بفضل خفة دمها، حتى أنها كشفت لاحقًا أن هناك أدوارًا عرضت عليها ولكنها رفضت.



الكلمات المفتاحية

