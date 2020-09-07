بملابس كلاسيك .. شقيقة هنا الزاهد تخطف الأنظار بإطلالة رقيقة .. شاهد

View this post on Instagram

I really had so much fun being around all these amazing people in one of the most hilarious and cheerful TV shows ever #hazarfazar hosted by my one and only @hannahelzahed on @cbcegypt ❤️ I will surely never forget the laughs I shared with such beautiful souls! @khaledanwarr @mohammedalirezk @muhamed_yassin @mayarelghity_official @tarekelebiary PS: For everyone who didn’t watch the episode, know well that me and my team ended up winning 😂💪🏻