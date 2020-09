أول تعليق من فيريرا عقب الاعتذار عن تدريب الزمالك

View this post on Instagram

To the Zamalek fantastic fans: I am really happy and proud about Zamalek invitation to lead the team again. Unfortunately, for personal and familiar reasons I can not accept this new challenge in such a important moment for the the club. As a fan, I wish the best of luck for the team and hope you to be African Champions! You will be always in my heart!jesualdoferreiracoach #egipto #zamalek #fans #football