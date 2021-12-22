عاجل
english EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري

فن

الأوسكار تعلن عن قائمتها ترشيحاتها النهائية في 10 فئات هامة

ترشيحات الأوسكار
ترشيحات الأوسكار

أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المسئولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار، القائمة القصيرة لـ 10 فئات قبل حوالي ثلاثة أشهر من حفل توزيع الجوائز السنوي في نسخته الـ 94، المقرر إقامته يوم 27 مارس المقبل. 

ضمت القوائم النهائية المعلنة عدد من الفئات الهامة وهي أفضل فيلم وثائقي طويل وفيلم وثائقي قصير، وأفضل تصفيف شعر ومكياج، والموسيقى والأغنية الأصلية، وأفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير. 

وجاءت ترشيحات الأوسكار في 10 فئات كالتالي: 

أفضل فيلم وثائقي 

Ascension

Attica

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Faya Dayi

The First Wave

Flee

In the Same Breath

Julia

President

Procession

The Rescue

Simple as Water

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

The Velvet Underground

Writing with Fire

أفضل وثائقي قصير 

Águilas

Audible

A Broken House

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis

Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker

Day of Rage

The Facility

Lead Me Home

Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day”

The Queen of Basketball

Sophie & the Baron

Takeover

Terror Contagion

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية

Austria, Great Freedom

Belgium, Playground

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Denmark, Flee

Finland, Compartment No. 6

Germany, I’m Your Man

Iceland, Lamb

Iran, A Hero

Italy, The Hand of God

Japan, Drive My Car

Kosovo, Hive

Mexico, Prayers for the Stolen

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Panama, Plaza Catedral

Spain, The Good Boss

أفضل مكياج وتصفيف شعر

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Suicide Squad

West Side Story

أفضل موسيقى أصلية 

Being the Ricardos

Candyman

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

No Time to Die

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

أفضل أغنية أصلية

“So May We Start?” from Annette

“Down To Joy” from Belfast

“Right Where I Belong” from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

“Automatic Woman” from Bruised

“Dream Girl” from Cinderella

“Beyond The Shore” from CODA

“The Anonymous Ones” from Dear Evan Hansen

“Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days

“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall

“Be Alive” from King Richard

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect

“Your Song Saved My Life” from Sing

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير

Affairs of the Art

Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice

Bad Seeds

Bestia

Boxballet

Flowing Home

Mum Is Pouring Rain

The Musician

Namoo

Only a Child

Robin Robin

Souvenir Souvenir

Step into the River

Us Again

The Windshield Wiper

txt

مهدد بالسحب من سباق الأوسكار.. صناع فيلم «سعاد» يكشفون عن أزمات بين مؤلفه وأحد المنتجين

txt

الهيئة الملكية الأردنية للأفلام تسحب "أميرة" من سباق الأوسكار

أفضل لايف أكشن 

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

Censor of Dreams

The Criminals

Distances

The Dress

Frimas

Les Grandes Claques

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Stenofonen

Tala’vision

Under the Heavens

When the Sun Sets

You’re Dead Helen

أفضل صوت 

Belfast

Dune

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

A Quiet Place Part II

Spider-Man: No Way Home

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية 

Black Widow

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Godzilla vs. Kong

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

الأوسكار ترشيحات الأوسكار حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار 2022 قوائم ترشيحات الأوسكار أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور

ترشيحاتنا

موقف مرعب.. سقوط سيارة بالكامل تحت الأرض في روسيا.. فيديو

أبرزها المواصلات.. إعفاءات يحصل عليها كبار السن بمشروع قانون المسنين

عصابة للاتجار في الأعضاء تواجه عقوبة السجن المؤبد وغرامة مليون جنيه

فيديو.. تطوير الموانئ المصرية تحفيز للاستثمار والنمو الاقتصادي

التعليم العالي تعلن عن منح من الحكومة السلوفاكية .. تعرف على شروط التقديم

مدافع المقاولون العرب: الزمالك استحق الفوز وأعتذر عما بدر مني

ﺗﻔﻀﻴﻼﺕ اﻟﻘﺮاء

رد ناري من إيمي سمير غانم حول حقيقة حجابها

ألقاها والداها عارية واحتضنتها الكلاب الضالة من برد الشتاء.. تفاصيل مؤلمة

فاروق الباز يفجر مفاجأة عن تحذير ناسا من اقتراب نهاية العالم.. فيديو

وداعا للانتظار الطويل.. وزارة الصحة تطلق منظومة إلكترونية للعلاج على نفقة الدولة

الأرصاد الجوية توجه تحذيرا هاما لقائدي السيارات.. فيديو

مصر تشهد 3 ظواهر جوية وطقس شديد البرودة.. والصغرى بالقاهرة 8 درجات

بديل للميكروباص.. هل يقضى الأتوبيس الترددي على أسطورة "وحوش الأسفلت" أعلى الدائري؟

رحيل الونش عن الزمالك .. شوبير يفجر مفاجأة

ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

تامر حسني يحيي حفل زفاف ابنة ماجد المصري بحضور نجوم الفن

سيادة النائب.. كيف توفي شرير السينما المصرية محمود المليجي ودور المرأة الحديدية في حياته؟

أزمات نقيب الموسيقيين.. كيف واجه هاني شاكر اتهامات عبدة الشيطان ومطربي المهرجانات؟

بدون حجاب.. الصور الأولى من حفل زفاف ابنة الفنان ماجد المصري

فيديو

زوج فاطمة عيد: ألفت لها 30 أغنية في مسلسل واحد

يا بتاع الورد.. فاطمة عيد تشدو بأشهر أغانيها في صدى البلد

فيديو جراف.. مفاجأة صادمة في تقرير الطب الشرعي عن تحليل كريم الهواري

بحب المايوه واللبس الخفيف.. أبرز تصريحات مثيرة لـ رانيا يوسف

المزيد

ساحة رأي

عبد المعطي أحمد يكتب: مسلة تحكي أمجاد المدينة الباسلة

وقولوا للناس حسنا

عبد المعطى أحمد يكتب: حادثة قذف الحذاء!

هدى عامر تكتب : دبي وليلة رأس السنة 2022

د. محمد مبروك يكتب: صنع في مصر

د. علاء الشال يكتب: اعدلوا بين أولادكم في الحب والعطاء

المزيد

ﻣﻘﺎﻻﺕ

أحمد نجم

حكاية رقم 60 مع المصريين

مجدي أبوزيد

السوشيال ميديا وثيقة طلاق الفنانين

نجاة عبد الرحمن

من طرف خفي " 11 “

إيمان الدربي

حصاد المرأة المصرية

عبد الرازق توفيق

يوم‭ ‬المصريين

المستشار أسـامة الصعيدي

بعد الاطلاع.. «الوعي» سلاح مواجهة الشائعات

إلهام أبو الفتح

نداء الإمام الأكبر لإنقاذ الأرض

محمود بكرى

معركة الوعي (16)

اﻟﻤﺰﻳﺪ