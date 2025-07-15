الرئيس السيسي: مصر تؤكد ثقتها في قدرة ترامب على حل المشاكل وإرساء السلام والاستقرار

أكد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي أن مصر تثمن تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب التي تبرهن على جديةالولايات المتحدة تحت قيادته في بذل الجهود لتسوية النزاعات ووقف الحروب.

وكتب الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي عبر صفحته الرسمية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي:" تثمّن مصر تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب التي تبرهن على جدية الولايات المتحدة تحت قيادته في بذل الجهود لتسوية النزاعات ووقف الحروب.. وتؤكد مصر ثقتها فى قدرة الرئيس ترامب على حل المشاكل المعقدة وإرساء السلام والاستقرار والأمن فى مختلف ربوع العالم، سواء كان ذلك في أوكرانيا، أو الأراضي الفلسطينية، أو أفريقيا. وتقدر مصر حرص الرئيس ترامب على التوصل إلى اتفاق عادل يحفظ مصالح الجميع حول السد الأثيوبي، وتأكيده على ما يمثله النيل لمصر كمصدر للحياة. وتجدد مصر دعمها لرؤية الرئيس ترامب في إرساء السلام العادل والأمن والاستقرار لجميع دول المنطقة والعالم.

Egypt values the statement by President Donald Trump, which demonstrates the seriousness of the United States—under President Trump’s leadership—in exerting efforts to resolve conflicts and end wars. Egypt reaffirms its confidence in President Trump’s ability to address complex challenges and to advance peace, stability, and security across the globe, whether in Ukraine, the Palestinian territory, or Africa. Egypt also appreciates President Trump’s keenness on reaching a just agreement that safeguards the interests of all parties regarding the Ethiopian Dam, as well as his recognition of the Nile as a source of life for Egypt.

Egypt reaffirms its support for President Trump’s vision of establishing just peace, security, and stability for all countries in the region and around the world.





