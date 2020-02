جمبسوت بسيط.. نيللي كريم تستعرض رشاقتها فى مهرجان أسوان

View this post on Instagram

I am humbled and delighted to have been honored by @aswanwomenfilmfestival with a lifetime achievement award tonight. It has been a privilege to bring all these stories of women navigating through challenges, opportunities, setbacks and triumphs to life, and to highlight many women’s issues in the process. I dedicate this award to the many women who have inspired the roles I played and the women who inspire me every day with their strength, courage, talent, and competence, starting with my own mother.