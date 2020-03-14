بجاكت كلاسيكي .. ريم مصطفي تبهر متابعيها بإطلالة أوربية

نشرت الفنانة ريم مصطفي عبر صفحتها الشخصية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي " الاتستجرام " صورة جديدة لها.
وظهرت ريم بإطلالة انيقة بجاكت كلاسيكي طويل باللون البيج ونسقت عليه بلوزة باللون الابيض او الاوف وايت علي شراب شفاف وشابوه علي رأسها مع مكياج ناعم اكمل اطلالاتها
وارتدت قفازات جلد بنية في يدها والتقطت الصورة بطريقة جذابة مما جعلها تثير انبهار متابعيها.
وكتبت ريم تعليقا علي صورتها: "When you come out of the Storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in...That’s what this Storm is all about”
“When you come out of the Storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in... That’s what this Storm is all about” March issue @identitymageg Interview @ayaaboshadi Photographer @lobnaderbalastudio Styling @yasminalieldin Makeup @bydanakhedr Hair @yousefalashkar Special thanks to @aya.raouf