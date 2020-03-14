AdvertisementS
AdvertisementS

ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
AdvertisementS
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
Advertisements

مرأة

بجاكت كلاسيكي .. ريم مصطفي تبهر متابعيها بإطلالة أوربية

السبت 14/مارس/2020 - 04:27 م
صدى البلد
Advertisements
ريهام قدري
نشرت الفنانة ريم مصطفي عبر صفحتها الشخصية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي " الاتستجرام " صورة جديدة لها.

وظهرت ريم بإطلالة انيقة بجاكت كلاسيكي طويل باللون البيج ونسقت عليه بلوزة باللون الابيض او الاوف وايت علي شراب شفاف وشابوه علي رأسها مع مكياج ناعم اكمل اطلالاتها 

وارتدت قفازات جلد بنية في يدها والتقطت الصورة بطريقة جذابة مما جعلها تثير انبهار متابعيها.

وكتبت ريم تعليقا علي صورتها: "When you come out of the Storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in...
That’s what this Storm is all about” 
Advertisements

الكلمات المفتاحية

موضوعات متعلقة

بالهوت شورت.. دومينيك حوراني تشعل الانستجرام بإطلالة جريئة

بالاصفر نجلاء بدر تبهر متابعيها في احدث ظهور لها

بإطلالة جذابة.. زوجة يوسف الشريف تتألق في أحدث جلسة تصوير

زوجة شريف رمزي تُشعل الإنستجرام بـ بنطلون شارلستون

بإطلالة ملفتة.. إيمى سالم تخطف الأنظار فى أحدث جلسة تصوير

بإطلالات أنيقة.. درة تستعرض أناقتها فى باريس

ترشيحاتنا

لن تصدق .. نوع رخيص من الخضراوات يحميك من فيروس كورونا المستجد

لن تصدق.. مخاطر غير متوقعة يتركها كورونا فى الجسم بعد الشفاء منه.. تعرف عليها

عقب تأجيل الدوري الإنجليزي.. نجم أرسنال السابق: أشعر بالأسف على محمد صلاح

خبراء علم الفيروسات يرسمون 4 سيناريوهات لنهاية فيروس كورونا

هل أصيب بـ كورونا.. شاهد الرئيس الصربي يسعل لمدة 20 ثانية بلا توقف

كارثة جديدة بسبب الطقس السيئ في القليوبية.. صور

AdvertisementS

ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

بجاكت كلاسيكي .. ريم مصطفي تبهر متابعيها بإطلالة أوربية

ثبتت التربة وزادت الخزان الجوفى.. المحميات الطبيعية في سيناء أكبر المستفيدين من مياه الأمطار

المدارس أرض خصبة لانتقال الفيروس.. معلومات جديدة عن إصابة الأطفال بـ كورونا