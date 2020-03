آمل أن نلتقي قريبا .. كارول سماحة تهنئ والدتها بعيد الأم

View this post on Instagram

‪💖 Celebrating Mother’s day with the cutest little girl who made me a mom💗 #Tala ‪Happy mother’s day to my gorgeous mom in Lebanon who’s staying home, staying safe for 15 days, hopefully we will be all reunited soon🙏🏻 missed u loads 💖 #happymothersday to all Mothers💖 #carolesamaha #كارول_سماحة