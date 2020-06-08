أشكركم على حبكم الخالص.. سعد المجرد يوجه رسالة لجمهوره

View this post on Instagram

Dear fans , u can’t even imagine how happy i’am today , i wanna thank you for ur pure and real love during all these years and I wanna promise you again that I will always do the impossible to put a smile on your face 😄😘 Now I wanna share with u that I’m working on a beautiful project and i’m taking my time to make it perfect so you’re proud of me again and so u can enjoy it inshallah ... I love you so much forever and ever .... Dear fans I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I thank my parents my family and my friends and my team for every support 🤍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU #saadlamjarred1 #الله_ينصر_سيدنا #love_my_fans_forever_and_ever #love_my_parents_forever_and_ever #10M_followers photo by : @zackary.art special thanks to @kamalaitphotography