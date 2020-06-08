AdvertisementS
ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
فن

أشكركم على حبكم الخالص.. سعد المجرد يوجه رسالة لجمهوره

الإثنين 08/يونيو/2020 - 11:38 ص
صدى البلد
شيماء عبد السلام
نشر المطرب المغربى سعد المجرد عبر صفحته الرسمية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعى إنستجرام رسالة لجمهوره يشكرهم فيها على تشجيعه ويعدهم بعمل قادم.

حيث كتب سعد المجرد: "المعجبين الأعزاء ، لا يمكنكم حتى أن تتخيلوا مدى سعادتي اليوم ، أريد أن أشكركم على حبكم الخالص والحقيقي خلال كل هذه السنوات وأريد أن أعدكم مرة أخرى بأنني سأفعل دائمًا المستحيل لوضع ابتسامة على وجهوهكم".

وأعلن سعد المجرد عن عمله القادم قائلًا: "الآن أريد أن أطلعكم على أنني أعمل على مشروع جميل وأنا أقضي وقتي في جعله مثاليًا حتى تكونوا فخورين بي مرة أخرى حتى تتمكنوا من الاستمتاع به إن شاء الله ... أحبكم للأبد وإلى الأبد... أيها المشجعون الأعزاء أشكركم من أعماق قلبي وأشكر والديّ وعائلتي وأصدقائي وفريقي على كل دعم".

يذكر أن آخر أعمال سعد لمجرد أغنية "نجيبك" وهى من كلمات محمد نوبال، ألحان محمود برحيل، ومن توزيع دى جى فان.

وتصدر كل من محمد رمضان وسعد لمجرد مؤشر البحث جوجل بعد إطلاق الفيديو كليب الذي يشهد أول تعاون بينهما من خلال أغنية "إنساى"، وهو من إخراج حسام الحسيني.

وكان سعد المجرد أعلن في وقت سابق عبر حسابه علي انستجرام عن أغنية تجمعه بمحمد رمضان وكتب: "أغنية الصيف إن شاء الله مع أخي محمد".

View this post on Instagram

Dear fans , u can’t even imagine how happy i’am today , i wanna thank you for ur pure and real love during all these years and I wanna promise you again that I will always do the impossible to put a smile on your face 😄😘 Now I wanna share with u that I’m working on a beautiful project and i’m taking my time to make it perfect so you’re proud of me again and so u can enjoy it inshallah ... I love you so much forever and ever .... Dear fans I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I thank my parents my family and my friends and my team for every support 🤍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I LOVE YOU #saadlamjarred1 #الله_ينصر_سيدنا #love_my_fans_forever_and_ever #love_my_parents_forever_and_ever #10M_followers photo by : @zackary.art special thanks to @kamalaitphotography

A post shared by saadlamjarred (@saadlamjarred1) on

